A 'CONFESSIONAL' OF A RECOVERING CATHOLIC: THE MUSICAL To Have Special Easter Sunday Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actor and comedian Julie McNamara will once again perform her solo show, ​​A "Confessional" of a Recovering Catholic: The Musical, at the Magnet Theater on Sunday, March 31st at 9pm.

Back by popular demand, the show is now a full hour long, and this will be a special Easter Sunday performance!

A first-hand account from a Catholic in "recovery", from navigating mixed messages about life to just talking about feelings, "A 'Confessional'" is a story of finding oneself in the confines of a strict religious upbringing- complete with comedy, and some Catholic hymns of course!

McNamara says: "Having been raised Catholic, I have been in 'recovery' for a LONG TIME: all those prayers you didn't actually understand, those many times in that scary confessional, and the constant guilt! I better still be apologizing! (Fear not- I am!) How does a good Catholic girl navigate sex, abortion, career, eating disorders, or... actually talking about feelings? Complete with music- only Mass-appropriate hymns, of course, with NONE of the lyrics changed at all- this show will really get you questioning what's in those Hail Marys..."

Julie McNamara is a mainstay in New York's sketch and improv comedy scenes, having performed with Magnet Theater's Livewire sketch teams, LIT Comedy's virtual sketch team, and BoogieManja Sketch Collective. She is also an accomplished singer and musical theater performer, having most recently played the role of Melanie in Grumpy Old Men at LaComedia Theatre. Her original song parody series can be found on her YouTube channel.

Tickets are $10 and are available HERE.

ABOUT THE TEAM

Julie McNamara (Writer and Performer)

Julie McNamara is an actor, singer, and comedian based in NYC, who holds a degree in Voice Performance from Westminster Choir College. Favorite roles include Melanie Norton in Grumpy Old Men, Amy in Company, Fairy Godmother in Shrek the Musical, Mistress Quickly in Henry V and Blue Fairy in Pinocchio. She is also an actor with the Magnet Theater Sketch house team, and formerly performed with BoogieManja Sketch Collective and LIT Comedy. Proudly represented by Dream Maker Talent Management. Follow @juliemcnamaraartist on Instagram and @juliemcnamara on YouTube.