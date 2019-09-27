92nd Street Y Welcomes New Chief Executive

According to the New York Times, The 92nd Street Y has named Seth Pinsky its new chief executive following the departure of Henry Timms, now president of Lincoln Center. Pinsky is a former financial advisor to the Bloomberg administration and currently works in real estate.

For more, visit The New York Times here.

The 92nd Street Y (92Y) is a center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. Founded in 1874, it seeks to create, provide and disseminate programs of distinction that foster the physical and mental growth of people throughout their lives.

92Y offers thousands of programs from its New York headquarters and creates community far beyond its four walls, bringing people from all over the world together through innovations like the award-winning #GivingTuesday. It's transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world.

All of 92Y's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions and ethnicities.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You