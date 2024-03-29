92NY's Theater For Young Audiences Will Perform ADVENTURE TO NEVERLAND and THE TEMPEST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



92NY's Theater For Young Audiences season will continue in April with Adventure to Neverland and William Shakespeare's The Tempest.

ADVENTURE TO NEVERLAND

Sat, Apr 13, 1:30 pm & 4 pm

Sun, Apr 14, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

Sun, Apr 21, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

Tickets from $20



Join Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, and Captain Hook and fly away on a joyous journey to Neverland!



A soaring, swashbuckling adventure. A heartwarming ode to the imagination. A time-tested intergenerational delight for the eyes, the ears, and the heart. This 45-minute theatrical celebration, a thrillingly dynamic tale told by dancers, is an unforgettable experience — a perfect introduction to this classic story the power of childhood dreams and a beautiful celebration of song and movement. Clap if you believe in the magic!

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle

Text: Jeffrey Sanzel

THE TEMPEST

Sat, May 4, 4 pm & 7 pm

Sun, May 5, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

Tickets from $20



Magic. Family. True love. Join us for an original musical retelling of Shakespeare's classic play created just for young audiences.



Told through music and dance, 92NY's retelling of Shakespeare's timeless story of uncovering family bonds on an enchanted island is funny, playful, approachable, and moving for children and adults alike. This magical 45-minute performance is the perfect introduction to the Bard for young audiences of all ages.



Book: Cristina Pippa

Music & Lyrics: Sharon Kenny

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle