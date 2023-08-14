48th Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival Winners Revealed

Concord Theatricals has announced the winners of the 2023 Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival, the nation's premier short play competition. The six plays will be published and available for licensing by Concord Theatricals under the Samuel French imprint in the 48th edition of its Off Off Broadway collection:

18 by Darius M. Buckley

Nub City, USA! by Nicholas Hulstine

The Velociraptor’s Very Good Day by Sarah “Sair” Kaufman and Shane Dittmar

Dugout Daisies by Julissa Mishay Norment

DRAWBRIDGE by Mallory Jane Weiss

Freestyle Hand Entry by Elise Wien

The Top 30 Playwrights competed for the six prize spots, chosen from 850 submissions worldwide. The distinguished lineup of judges included playwrightsChristina Anderson, Hilary Bettis, Eleanor Burgess, Steph Del Rosso, Skylar Fox and Gracie Gardner, along with Artistic Producing Associate of Vineyard Theatre Jason Aguirre, Artistic Director of Ars Nova Jason Eagan, Artistic Director of City Theatre Miami Margaret Ledford, Producing Artistic Director of Classic Stage Company Jill Rafson, Artistic Director of Keen Company Jonathan Silverstein and Co-Executive Director of the Dramatists GuildEmmanuel Wilson.

“Witnessing the extraordinary storytelling showcased in this years’ Top 30 plays has been an absolute delight,” said Casey McLain, OOB Festival Artistic Director. “Our playwrights continue to set the standard for excellence in the short play sphere, and we are thrilled to welcome the winners to our Off OffBroadway Festival Plays publication series as part of its 48th edition.”

Originating in 1975, the OOB Festival is one of Concord Theatricals’ primary initiatives to introduce the next wave of emerging playwrights. These include Audrey Cefaly, whose full-length version of her 40th OOB Festival-winning play The Gulf won 2018’s Lambda Literary Award in the category of LGBTQ Drama, and Martyna Majok, whose play The Cost of Living (originally produced as part of 39th OOB Festival as John, Who’s Here from Cambridge) won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was nominated for the 2023 Tony Award for Best Play. Other notable past participants include Bekah Brunstetter, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Sheila Callaghan, khat knotahaiku, Gracie Gardner, Jeremy O. Harris, Shirley Lauro, Theresa Rebeck, Jen Silverman and Steve Yockey.

To stay up to date with all Festival information, follow @OOBFestival on Twitter, Facebook, and #OOBFestival on all social platforms.

BIOGRAPHIES

is the world’s most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Jeremy O. Harris, Kander & Ebb, Tom Kitt, Ken Ludwig, Marlow & Moss, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anaïs Mitchell, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Theresa Rebeck, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class production.

www.concordtheatricals.com

SAMUEL FRENCH

is proud to have served as a leader in theatrical publishing and licensing for over 180 years. Its catalog features some of the most acclaimed work ever written for the stage and titles by writers at the forefront of contemporary drama. In December 2018, Samuel French became part of Concord Theatricals. With a growing staff of unparalleled experts, Concord Theatricals continues to support and expand Samuel French’s ethos of championing playwrights, innovating in the industry, and celebrating all those who create theatre around the world.