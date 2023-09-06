29th Street Playwrights Collective New Works Series Hosts a Reading of TRIP-TRAP

The performance is on September 21 at Polaris North, 245 W29th Street, 4th Floor, at 7pm.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

29th Street Playwrights Collective New Works Series Hosts a Reading of TRIP-TRAP

29th Street Playwrights Collective New Works Series presents a staged reading of TRIP-TRAP written by Robin Rice and directed by Kenny Wade Marshall, on September 21 at Polaris North, 245 W29th Street, 4th Floor, at 7pm.

TRIP-TRAP asks: What if you're living someone else's idea of a perfect life instead of your own? Do you want to escape? Is escape even possible? What if you're a headstrong daughter or over-protective mother? Or a goat or conflicted troll?  And what about Julia Child and Hans Christian Andersen? Are you playing a role or writing your own story?

The reading is directed by Kenny Wade Marshall and features C.K. Allen (Rich Orloff’s COUPLES “notable performance” -NY Times), Joe Burby (“The 800”, audio voiceover), John Fico (MADE FOR EACH OTHER), James Foster Jr. (WEDDING OF THE PAINTED DOLL), Nicole Greevy (voice of Sheriff Jane Rowland in Seasons 1 and 2 of the award-winning fiction podcast UNCANNY COUNTY), Kirsten Hopkins (FLORENCE THE FIREFLY and HONEYBEES with the Playground Experiment), Lizzie Kehoe (GOODBYE PETRUSHKA), Natalie Mosco (HAIR, Original Broadway cast), and Jody Prusan (LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at MUNY).

 

Kenny Wade Marshall’s NYC directing credits include: John Kolvenbach’s Love Song for Playhouse Creatures Theatre, Top Load at the Drilling Co., Much Ado About Nothing at Riverbank State Park Amphitheater, Goebbels Live from Hell! at The Players Theatre and Comedy of Errors at Summit Rock for the Fools & Kings. Readings include: Top Load at Gym at Judson and Soho Rep., Lust and Lies for 29th Street Playwrights at Bernie Wohl. Kenny is also a proud member of Actor’s Equity and has trod the boards regionally from Maine to California as well as Off Broadway here in NYC.

 

Robin Rice is a New York City playwright with over 100 works for the stage (including 24 full-length plays), productions world-wide from Off-Broadway to London, Mongolia to Australia. Producers include New Georges, Emerging Artists, HERE, Lincoln Center Directors Lab, Nylon Fusion and Articulate in NYC, and numerous regional theatres. Honors include Chambers, American Bard, Kitchen Dog, StageWrite, Mazumdar, Shiner, Karamu House, Moondance, Perishable, Drury, Finborough (UK), Kernodle, Phoenix, Goshen Peace Play. O’Neill (semi-final), Smith, Planet Connections, Barrington and Reverie.Publishers include Samuel French, Smith & Kraus, Original Works, Next Stage Press, and Blue Moon. Some residencies include Lark, Cleveland Public, Will Geer, Phoenix, Sarah Lawrence, Metropolitan Ensemble, Great Plains, Last Frontier. www.RobinRicePlaywright.com

 

Now in its 8th season, the 29th Street Playwrights Collective develops the voices of emerging, mature playwrights through weekly writing sessions, craft discussions and presentations. Our goal is to foster new work for the stage while supporting the needs of the playwright, committing to gender parity (serving 50% women), and providing opportunities for the public to attend workshop performances via the NEW WORKS SERIES and provide feedback.

 




