11th Annual BOO! FESTIVAL Announced At The Players Theatre

The bone-like crunch of crisp fallen leaves alongside an eerie feeling of something supernatural in the air can only mean one thing: it's time for this year's Boo! Short Play and Music Festival at The Players Theatre.

Now in its 11th year, this annual horror-themed festival brings chilling works from playwrights around the country and presents them to NYC audiences for three weeks in October. Each week, four to five original short plays will appear onstage, and a "Best of the Week" production will be selected by audience vote.

This year the Players festival panel selected 14 spine-chilling plays for audiences to brave. Each play is written and produced by a separate a playwright, some of whom are returning playwrights while others are making their spooktacular debut. The plays range from hair-raising to hilarious, taking audiences from grins to goosebumps all in one evening.

"The Boo festival is always my favorite" said Artistic Director Brenda Bell "It's a great way to start the fall Season".

The Boo! Festival runs October 6-23rd at the Players Theatre in the 3rd floor Steve and Marie Sgouros Black Box located at 115 MacDougal Street in the West Village. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at: www.shortplaynyc.com or at the box office. A complete listing of the plays is below.

The Short Play and Musical Festival (SPF) is presented three times a year and welcomes all to submit. The next theme is LUV! in February. Follow SPF on Instagram @beboldproductions and on Facebook page Be Bold Productions.

Week 1: October 6 - 9

Inheriting October by Jennifer Kim

Through by Kenneth Keng

Designated Killer by Meny Beriro

The Break-Up by Paul K. Smith

Week 2: October 13 - 16

Apartment 666 by Danielle Boss

Fielder's Choice by William Zolla II

Gossamer by Tina Sibilio and Marilyn Voxakis

Fire Trap by Michael Long

Al Pacino Eyes by Patricia Kusumaningtyas

Week 3: October 20 - 23

Ghost Light by Alli Hartley-Kong

Boo by Sean O'Leary

Husk by Erin Proctor

Dearly Departed by Frank Stancati

Midnight Roundup by Charles Rix