THE MAKING OF A GREAT MOMENT Begins Tonight at Urban Stages

Previews begin September 28th, 2023, and Opening Night will be October 5th, 2023.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Award-winning Off-Broadway theater Urban Stages will produce Peter Sinn Nachtrieb's play The Making of a Great Moment, directed by James Barry, Chester Theater Company's Co-Producing Artistic Director.  Previews begin September 28th, 2023, and Opening Night will be October 5th, 2023. The play was performed this summer at Chester Theater, directed by Mr. Barry, and will have its New York premiere at Urban Stages this fall. 

In The Making of a Great Moment, big dreams travel best on two wheels! Actors Mona and Terry are on an ambitious quest: tour their play Great Moments in Human Achievement across the country... by bicycle. Surely, they'll bring inspiration to millions! But as they pedal across the nation reenacting history's high points, finding laundry facilities proves just as tough as their unruly audiences. When the day is done, can our heroes manage a great moment of their own? It's an exuberant comedy about all the potholes on the road to sheer brilliance.

Starring in the production are Bill Bowers (Broadway as Zazu in Disney's The Lion King, and Leggett in The Scarlet Pimpernel) and Esther Williamson (Mona in The Making of a Great Moment, Chester Theater). Mr. Bowers, after studying with legendary mime Marcel Marceau, became one of the greatest mimes of his generation, performing within the US and internationally. Urban Stages premiered his solo play Montana Moon in 2002 and then Beyond Words in 2011. Ms. Williamson has worked as an actress in Shakespeare companies throughout the country. She has played Brutus in Julius Caesar, Isabel in Measure for Measure, and Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing and more.  She teaches courses on Shakespeare to actors. Both Mr. Bowers and Ms. Williamson have starred in previous productions of the play.

Playwright Peter Sinn Nachtrieb is a San Francisco based whose works include BOOM (TCG's most produced play 2009-10), BOB (Humana Festival for New American Plays at Actor's Theatre of Louisville, Bernie and Bernie Stavis Award) T.I.C. (TRENCHCOAT IN COMMON), HUNTER GATHERS (2007 ATCA Steinberg New Play Award, and 2007 Will Glickman Prize).  His work has been seen Off-Broadway and across the country. His additional plays are listed on the New Play Exchange. 

The creative team includes John Salutz (Lighting Designer), Lara Dubin (Lighting Consultant), David Margolin Lawson (in-house Sound Engineer), Tom Shread (Sound Designer and Original Music), Charles Schoonmaker (Costume Designer), Matt Whiton (Scenic and Projections Designer), Leigh Selting (Production Stage Manager), Caden Cristiano (Assistant Stage Manager) and Cooper Mulderry (Technical Director).

Urban Stages team includes Frances Hill (Artistic Director), Antoinette Mullins (Development & Literary Director), Olga Devyatisilnaya (Company Manager/Financial Administrator), Ilanna Saltzman (Outreach Director), Vincent Scott (Associate Producer) and Disnie Sebastien (Social Media).

Photo Credit: Andrew Greto

 

 




Recommended For You