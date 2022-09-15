macbitches Announce WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY As Next Production, Beginning October 28

The critically-acclaimed Chain Theatre has announced the world premiere production of G.D. Kimble's WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY, directed by Chain Managing Director Rick Hamilton.

WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY will play a limited engagement at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018. Performances begin Friday, October 28 and continue through Saturday, November 19. Opening Night is Sunday, October 30 (3:00 p.m.). Tickets are $25 and available at chaintheatre.org.

Set in the golden age of live television, a late night talk show host reads the wrong cue card landing a punch-line that rocks the nation. The three young writers behind the prank are now in the fight for their professional lives as celebrity guests drop, the head of the network is out for blood, and an all-night work session reveals hard truths. They each find out where the laughter stops and bigotry begins.

"WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY is my backhanded love letter to one of the great pre-occupiers of my attention: Television," says Kimble. "I want to take the audience on a trip into the "golden age of live TV", to revel in the laughs while tending to bruises. And despite being set 60 years ago, this play cuts right to the heart of where we are in this specific American moment - as we still wrestle, unbelievably, with who belongs at the table, and who doesn't." The play takes place primarily in the writers room, a setting with which Kimble is all too familiar. While Assistant Director of Indian Ink at the Roundabout Theatre, Kimble sat along side Sir Tom Stoppard as he rewrote the show in real time; in addition to being mentored by Neil LaBute in writing under pressure. Kimble was integral in the development of the most recent Chain production a NYT Critic's pick macbitches. Kimble was Assistant Director of Roundabout Theatre Company productions Man and Boy starring Frank Langella and Adam Driver as well as Indian Ink starring Rosemary Harris and Romola Garai.

Kimble and Hamilton worked together on WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY in the 2020 Chain Play Writing Lab. Artistic Director KIRK GOSTKOWSKI immediately sought to bring it to full production, seeing this work as necessary and important. Gostkowski said: "I have never been so impressed and blown away by the reaction of an audience at a Lab reading. The only thing I can compare it to is what it must have been like to see Glengarry Glen Ross for the first time. It was electric. Controversial. Everything that excites me about theatre." The show was meant to be a part of Chain's 2020 Mainstage season, but was derailed by the pandemic. Now the play will be Chain's first Mainstage production in their new 99-seat theatre.

The production stars Stan Buturla* (Classic Stage Company, The Crucible, Look Back in Anger) as Bob, Jordan Elman* (National Tour: PAW Patrol Live, the Great Pirate Adventure (Nickelodeon and Vstar Entertainment) as Zep, Michael Filisky (Rabbit Hole, Vanishing Knowledge) as Jack, Rory Lance* (Death In Venice In First Person, The Fred Allen Show) as Jerry, Andrew O'Shanick* (The Office, Pitch Perfect) as Will, Alain Pierre* (The Exes, Twelfth Night) as Tory, and Ryan Brooke Taylor* (Broadway:The Lion King Off-Broadway: The Alchemist) as Bunny. *Performing courtesy of Actors Equity Association

The production, produced by Christina Perry (macbitches, Garbageman), features scenic design by Em Frank (she/they), costume design by Debbi Hobson, and lighting design by Michael Abrams (I of the Storm). Greg Russ is the sound designer, with original music by Robert Pound and Allie Goldhammer (macbitches) is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR, production assistants are Grace Loeb and Anna Fitzgerald-Larrison.

WHAT PASSES AS COMEDY plays the following regular schedule through Saturday, November 19:

Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 8 p.m. (November 12 and 19 also at 3 p.m.)

Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and are now available online at www.ChainTheatre.org or by calling (646) 580-6003 . Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour prior to the performance.