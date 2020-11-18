York Theatre Company to Host SHOW(+ TELL): ROADSIDE Panel

Join York Theatre Company for a special panel discussion on the musical Roadside to revisit Uncle Billy and his traveling tent show on a Wild West adventure in this pioneering show that received its Off-Broadway premiere production in 2001 and a 2012 Musicals in Mufti presentation at The York.

Based on the play by Lynn Riggs , Roadside looks at the people who fought against statehood for the principals of freedom and individualism. This hilarious and raucous show with book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt pays homage to a vanished world of homespun variety shows, loaded with corn, clowns and olio.

Learn more at yorktheatre.org.

