World Premiere of Renae Simone Jarrett's DAPHNE to be Presented at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will present the world premiere production ofDAPHNE a new play by Renae Simone Jarrett, directed by Sarah Hughes, which will begin performances Saturday, October 7 and run for six weeks only through Sunday, November 19at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is Monday, October 23

DAPHNE will feature Jasmine Batchelor, Denise Burse, Naomi Lorrain, Keilly McQuail, and Jeena Yi.

Daphne (Jasmine Batchelor) has left the city to live with her girlfriend Winona (Keilly McQuail) in the woods, and things in the house are beginning to sour. As the days slip through her fingers and a series of unsettling incidents make her question the boundaries of her reality, a strange transformation takes hold of Daphne’s body. DAPHNE is a surreal and moving new work about the stories we tell ourselves, and the moments we’re forced to choose between difficult truths and comfortable illusions.

DAPHNE will have sets by Maruti Evans, costumes by Oana Botez, lighting by Stacey Derosier, and sound by Sadah Espii Proctor. Kara Kaufman is the Stage Manager.

RENAE SIMONE JARRETT

(Playwright) is a playwright exploring surreal transformations and the beautiful complexity of language. She is a member of EST/Youngblood and a 2022 MacDowell/National Endowment for the Arts Fellow. She is an alumna of the Clubbed Thumb Early Career Writers’ Group and received her MFA in Playwriting from the University of Texas at Austin in 2021.

(Director) is a director of new plays, radical adaptations, and devised work. Recent: Galatea by MJ Kaufman (Brooklyn Bridge Park), His Chest Is Only Skeleton by Julia Izumi (Playwrights Horizons),#GRACED by Vanessa Garcia (Zoetic Stage), A Walrus in the Body of a Crocodile by MJ Kaufman (Purchase College). Sarah is an Associated Artist of New Georges and Target Margin Theater, a former member of Elevator Repair Service, and has taught at Dartmouth College, Purchase College, and NYU. As Director of Artistic Programming at Theatre Row, she created the Kitchen Sink Residency for new work development. SDCF Barbara Whitman Award Finalist, Mercury Store Lead Artist, Drama League Resident, National Directors Fellow, WP Theater Directing Lab Member, Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellow. Upcoming: A Woman Among Women by Julia May Jonas (The Bushwick Starr/New Georges).

In addition to DAPHNE, Lincoln Center Theater’s current season includes Let’s Call Her Patty, a new play by Zarina Shea, directed by Margot Bordelon, which opened on Monday, July 31 at the Claire Tow Theater; and the New York premiere of The Gardens of Anuncia, featuring a book by Michael John LaChiusa and direction and co-choreography by Graciela Daniele, which will begin previews on Thursday, October 19 ahead of a Monday, November 20 opening at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; as well as additional productions to be announced.

Off-Broadway: GNIT(TFANA), Measure for Measure (The Public’s Mobile Unit), Mothers (Playwrights Realm),Continuity (MTC). Film: The Surrogate (nominated for Gotham Award and DFCS Award for Breakthrough Actor), Journal for Jordan, I’ll Be There, Three Birthdays. TV: “Law & Order: SVU” (Detective Tonie Churlish), “New Amsterdam,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Good Fight,” “Miss 2059.” Education: The Juilliard School, Wright State University.

LCT: An American Daughter. Theater includes the first repertory company for The Billie Holiday Theatre in Brooklyn where she also appeared in John Henry Woods’ The Old Settler (dir. Michelle Shay) and Colman Domingo’s Dot (with True Colors Theatre, dir. Kenny Leon); also the Alliance Theatre; Atlanta Children’s Theatre; Jomandi; and Just Us Theatre. TV includes Claretha Jenkins on the original “House of Payne” created by Tyler Perry, San Juniperoepisode of “Black Mirror” (Netflix, 2017 Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie), “Partner Track” (Netflix), “The Last Days of Ptolomey Grey” (Apple TV +), “Manifest,” “New Amsterdam,” “One Dollar,” and all the original “Law & Order” series. Film includes Vacation Friends (Disney+), Becky 2: The Wrath of Becky (currently screening in festivals) and The Home (upcoming, Miramax). Awards: Theatre World, Audelco; nominations for Audelco, a Gregory Award and a Suzi Award. Education: Spellman College.

Wrote the one-act comedy THERESA (2022 Black Motherhood & Parenting Festival) and the play how to roll a blunt(2021 Finalist for the National Playwrights Conference). Additional theater: Entangled (NY Innovative Theatre Award nominee for Best Lead Actress); La Race (Page 73/WP); Mark it Down, Song for a Future Generation (Williamstown Theatre Festival); Behind the Sheet (AUDELCO Award nominee for Best Leading Actress, Ensemble Studio Theatre); What to Send Up When It Goes Down (The Movement Theatre Company). Film: wrote the screenplay for My Better Half (2021 2nd Rounder for Comedy Feature Screenplay at the Austin Film Festival, quarterfinalist for the WeScreenplay: Diverse Voices Screenwriting Lab). TV: "Orange is the New Black" (Netflix); "Elementary,” "The Good Fight,” "Madam Secretary'' (CBS); writer for the 2022 Disney “Television Discovers: Talent Showcase.” 2022-2023 member of Interstate 73. Research Assistant at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. Education: MFA, NYU; BA, Yale University.

LCT3: Her Requiem. Theater includes Bodies They Ritual, Lunch Bunch, Agnes Borinsky’s Of Government (Clubbed Thumb); You Got Older (Page 73); Heartbreak (Bushwick Starr/New Georges); Half Moon Bay (Lesser America);Significant Other (Geffen Playhouse); and Bad Jews (Long Wharf). Recent film: She Said(Universal Studios, dir. Maria Schrader). Recent TV: “And Just Like That,” “The Plot Against America" (HBO). Member of the Ensemble Studio Theatre, The Actor’s Center. Education: NYU Tisch, the Atlantic Theater Company.

Broadway: Network. Recent theater includes Judgment Day (Park Avenue Armory), Good Enemy (Audible Theater), Somebody’s Daughter (Second Stage) and Today is My Birthday(Yale Rep) TV/Film: “The Resident” (FOX), “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu), “Succession” (HBO), “Modern Love” (Amazon), Nyad (Netflix, upcoming).