World Premiere of ON THE RIGHT TRACK to Open at AMT Theatre in April

AMT Theater will debut the new musical, On The Right Track, with music by Al Tapper and a book by Tony Sportiello; it will be directed by celebrated Mexican director Mauricio Cedeño with music direction by Katie Coleman. The show will star Dana Aber (Off Broadway: An Unbalanced Mind), Cody Gerszewski (New York: A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), and David L. Murray Jr. (Recent: The Mountaintop, Songs for a New World).

On The Right Track will begin performances on April 5, before its opening night on April 13, 2023, and run through May 11, 2023, at AMT Theater (354 West 45th Street).

On The Right Track tells the story of three separate couples traveling on board a magical train, each at a turning point in their lives. The Conductor is the narrator and mystical figure in their lives who steers them in different directions but allows them to choose how events will unfold. Ultimately, none of them will be the same as when they began the journey.

"We are thrilled to have assembled such a fantastic team of artists to take this journey with us for On The Right Track. We have been working on this project for a while and cannot wait for the audiences to take the trip with us." AMT Artistic Director, Tony Sportiello

The creative team includes Josh Iacovelli (Scenic Design), Rocky Noel (Lighting Design), Ryan Marsh (Sound Design), Debbi Hobson (Costume Designer), Emily Kruger (Production Stage Manager) and Tamara Flannagan (Technical Director/Prop).

Performance Details:

On The Right Track

Begins on April 5 - May 11, 2023; Opening night is April 13

AMT Theater is located at 354 West 45th Street.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7 pm, Wednesday matinee at 3 pm

The running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are $50 (Seniors and students are $35).

Tickets can be purchased by going to amttheater.org or calling AMT at 917 388 2630

Press Performances Tuesday, April 11 at 7 pm; Wednesday, April 12 at 3 pm & 7 pm; Thursday, April 13 at 7 pm (opening night).

Bios:

AL TAPPER

(Composer) wears many hats. Besides being a Producer of AMT, he considers himself a renaissance man whose various careers as a Broadway composer, lyricist, playwright, humorist, baseball maven, leveraged buyout specialist, and philanthropist have woven a rich tapestry of distinction and success. He won a prestigious Peabody Award for excellence in broadcasting for his exuberant 2013 documentary Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy; this follows his acclaimed 2004 film "Broadway: The Golden Age." He has written songs and lyrics for numerous musicals, including Sessions, An Evening at the Carlyle, From Where I Stand, National Pastime, All Aboard, The Paparazzi, David, and more. He is the co-author of two joke books - A Minister, a Priest, and a Rabbi and A Guy Goes into a Bar - and is a notable collector of baseball memorabilia. His musical National Pastime has played in Cooperstown, and his latest documentary on the great hitter Ted Williams is available online.



TONY SPORTIELLO

(Book Writer) is a playwright and producer whose work has been seen all over the country and all over the world. Along with Al Tapper he has written the book for the shows National Pastime, All Aboard, The Paparazzi and Upside Down. National Pastime has played in New York, Washington, Phoenix, Austin, Wilkes Barre, The Major League Hall of Fame in Cooperstown and Guadalajara, Mexico. His play Star Power has been performed in London, Tickets, Please! in Los Angeles and Crossed Wires in China. He produced the musical Sessions, which ran for 300 performances Off Broadway. He is currently the Artistic Director of AMT Theater. The ultimate goal is to have a Broadway show but in the meantime he's looking to work with theater artists and colleagues to help make AMT the ultimate' regional theater' for Hell's Kitchen, bringing original shows, children's theater, cabaret and more to the area.

MAURICIO CEDEÑO

(Director) A long-time staple in Mexican Theater, Cedeño has directed dozens of first-class productions, including Godspell and Cats at the TEC de Monterrey Campus Guadalajara. In 2006 he premiered Cyrano El musical, produced by ARTESCENA and Animal Mundi. He directed the musical RENT, the first Broadway franchise in the city of Guadalajara. In 2015 he was given an award for his theatrical career by the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes.

Cedeño has directed three Al Tapper musicals in Guadalajara. He produced and directed Tapper's Sessions, National Pastime, Paparazzi, and the 2019 Broadway Without Borders Concert in NYC, in coordination with Algonquin Theatre Production. Both Sessions and National Pastime won multiple awards. At the same time, the production of Paparazzi was the winner of best-producing company, best choreographer, and best ensemble at the 2020 Broadway World Awards México. Cedeño was six-tme nominee for best actor in the State Theatre Exhibition. He was winner of the best actor award at the State Theater Exhibition for the play Coloquio de Hipócritas, Sabor a Freud at the PTI and ATEB, at the 2013 State Theater Exhibition for the plays Lluvia Implacable and Viaje de Tres and in 2014 for El Camino de los pasos peligrosos.

KATIE COLEMAN

(Musical Director) Broadway/National Tours: SIX, Aladdin, Hamilton, Falsettos, Wicked. A graduate of University of the Pacific (piano and trumpet), Katie is originally from the SF Bay Area. KatieColemanMusic.com