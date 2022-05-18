World Premiere of MISTER MISS AMERICA Starring Neil D'Astolfo to be Presented at Rattlestick Theater Company

All For One Theater has announced the world premiere of Mister Miss America, written and performed by Neil D'Astolfo and directed by Tony Speciale. Mister Miss America will play July 6-31, 2022 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (224 Waverly Place), with opening night set for Monday, July 11 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are available now at www.afo.nyc.



Tonight. Is. The. Night. Y'all. It's the 86th Annual Miss Southwestern Virginia Pageant, and Derek Tyler Taylor (D'Astolfo) is fightin' tooth and well-manicured nail to win the crown. But when the road to victory is bumpier than a sock fulla Skittles™, Derek must decide how dirty he's willing to play to make his lifelong dream come true.a??a??



"Neil gives a truly gut-busting, heartbreaking performance as Derek Tyler Taylor," says AFO Artistic Director, Michael Wolk. "With wit, grit, and startling grace, Derek (Neil) wonderfully redefines what it means to be a winner."



"At a time when being queer in America is once more under attack, Neil's uplifting and defiant performance feels like a potent antidote," says AFO's Executive Producing Director, Nicholas Cotz. "Derek Tyler Taylor is inspirationally optimistic and kind-hearted, but also determined as hell to be his most fabulous self, no matter what obstacles lay in his path. His silliness and generosity of spirit make him a real role model for all of us."



"It's truly a dream to be returning to the stage with something so near and dear (and queer)," says D'Astolfo. "This character is very much the fierce and fearless friend and/or older cousin I wish I'd had growing up, and I'm so grateful to AFO for the opportunity to share his story and sensibility."

BIOS

Neil D'Astolfo (he/him) (Playwright/Performer) is a New York-based actor, comedian and writer. Neil is a series regular on Paramount Plus' Emmy-nominated "Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News" and recurred as Anthony Fauci on Showtime's "Our Cartoon President" (also executive produced by Stephen Colbert). Other TV credits include Comedy Central's upcoming animated feature "Washingtonia" and Hulu's "High Fidelity" and "The Path." Notable theatre credits include The Comedy of Errors and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Classic Stage Company) and Family (Pershing Square Signature Center Studio). Neil was a house performer at The Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) from 2018-2020, where he performed on Maude Night's first exclusively queer and/or female-identified sketch teams (Glamour College and Peach). He currently creates and hosts SH!T SHOW, a monthly comedic storytelling game show at Caveat. Neil's writing for film and television has been acknowledged by Film Independent and the Nashville Film Festival. He holds an MFA from Columbia University and is an adjunct professor at Pace University. Neildastolfo.com



Tony Speciale (he/him) (Director) is the founder of Plastic Theatre - conceiving, co-authoring, and directing the Off-Broadway/world premiere of Unnatural Acts (Classic Stage Company-Drama Desk Award nominee, GLAAD Media Award nominee). From 2015-2018, he served as Artistic Director of Abingdon Theatre Company, an Off-Broadway theatre company dedicated to developing and producing new American work. NYC credits: Abingdon, Classic Stage Company (CSC), Dixon Place, HERE, The Gym at Judson, La MaMa and Westside Theatre. Regional: Actors Theatre of Louisville, Ahmanson Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Bay Street, Hartford Stage, Kirk Douglas, Laguna Playhouse, Old Globe, Philadelphia Theatre Company, and St. Louis Rep. Tony has developed new work at Atlantic Theatre, Berkeley Rep, The Goodman Theatre, Primary Stages, Sundance Theatre Lab and The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival. He spent four seasons at CSC as Associate Artistic Director where he helped found, directed, and taught for their award-winning education & outreach initiative, The Young Company. He holds an MFA in Directing from Columbia University and is the proud recipient of a Princess Grace Theatre Honorarium & a Suzi Bass Award. Tony currently sits on the theatre faculty at SUNY New Paltz. tonyspeciale.com

The creative team includes scenic design by Se Hyun Oh, costume design by Hunter Kaczorowski, lighting design by Kate McGee, sound design by Sun Hee Kil and choreography by Christopher Campbell. TaTyana Smith serves as production stage manager and Sheree V Campbell as assistant stage manager.

Mister Miss America will play July 6-31, 2022 with performances Monday and Wednesday at 7:00 pm; Thursday-Saturday at 8:00 pm; with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 pm.

All For One's ticketing initiative allows access for all with tickets ranging from $10 to $100 for all performances and available for purchase online at www.afo.nyc.

All For One is dedicated to producing and developing extraordinary solo theater and to creating opportunities for solo artists to enjoy sustaining careers. Extraordinary solo theater is unique in its ability to deliver life-changing stories. It speaks with a passion and intimacy that compels us to lean in, learn, relate, and revel, while offering a range of topics and experiences as diverse as humankind itself. Since 2011, All For One Theater has presented acclaimed full-length solo plays Off-Broadway. We also created the AFO Solo Collective (AFO|SoCo) to nurture and develop some of the brightest writing, performing, and directing talent in the solo world.

Mister Miss America has been developed through the AFO Solo Collective and is presented by special arrangement with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. Mister Miss America is not a production of Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. Rattlestick Playwrights Theater is a not-for-profit corporation. Revenue derived from the rental of the theatre is used to further the work of the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.