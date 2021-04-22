World Premiere Audio Play DECEPTION Presented by Chatillion Stage Company's Project Mercury

Project Mercury, an audio play anthology series from NYC's Off Broadway Chatillion Stage Company, presents the world premiere of Deception, a new psychological thriller. The play features an all-star cast headed by Jason O'Connell. Produced in the style of the classic radio play, Deception is written and directed by Chatillion Stage Company's Artistic Director, Debra Whitfield. The suspenseful mystery is very loosely based on a notorious NYC murder case that made headlines a little over 100 years ago. Cora Mack Slade is madly in love with her handsome new husband, Doc. She ignores his hobby of researching communicable diseases and when deadly suspicions begin to swirl around her secretive spouse, Corry seems oblivious. Are her family's concerns about Doc unwarranted or is Corry's life in real danger? "I've always been fascinated with true crime cases of yesteryear. I'm simultaneously repelled and attracted," explains Ms. Whitfield. "I came across this case in a tabloid a couple of years ago and immediately thought it would make a fascinating screenplay or stage play. But once I started working on it, a whole other idea sprang up and I only retained the most intriguing elements of the original story--greed, betrayal and murder." The Deception premiere podcast will be presented in two episodes and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms. More information can be found at ChatillionStageCompany.com.