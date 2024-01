Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards!

The 2023 BroadwayWorld Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Award Winners

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Celeste Jennings - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem

Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Ricky Reynoso - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Jay Falzone - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Jennie Hughes - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 2023

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Chad Austin - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Eliza Beckwith - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater

Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

Dawn Chiang - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Ziggy Bornas - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Jeffrey A. Johns and Arie Gonzalez - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's

Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

TITANIQUE - Daryl roth

Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row

Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company

Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Danny Abosch, Andrew Abrams, Anthony Asaro, Ken CliŌon, Bobby Cronin, Jay Falzone, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Arie Gonzalez, Rob Hartmann, Caleb Hoyer, Trent Jeffords, Paul Louis, Anne Markt, Nick Santa Maria, Robert Shapiro, and Ruth Wallis - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Robert Pound - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre

Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Jennifer Kornswiet - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's

Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Tony Mita/Jared Kirby-Fight Choreographers - MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Maggie Bera - POWERLINE ROAD - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Gurral Theater

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Gavin Kenny - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Dave Droxler - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Vincent Rame - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

ANNE BEING FRANK - Emering Artists Theatre

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater

Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

Yi-Hsuan - ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Walt Spangler - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF

Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Broadway)

Alexis Fishman - ANNE BEING FRANK - Emering Artists Theatre

Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Off Broadway)

Bruce Costella - SPOOKY AND GAY - SoHo Playhouse

Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

Kyle Jensen - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row

Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Christopher Darbassie - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF

Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Broadway)

UNCLE VANYA - Home Studios

Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Off Broadway)

MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park