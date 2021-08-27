Will Van Dyke Releases New Singles Featuring Ann Sophie and Jay Armstrong Johnson

Grammy-nominee Will Van Dyke and award-winning Jeff Talbott have announced the world premiere of their latest tracks "Last Fall" featuring Ann Sophie, dropping today Friday, August 27, 2021 and "Cowboy Take Me Away" featuring Jay Armstrong Johnson dropping on September 1st, 2021.

Following the release of his debut EP, "The Mayor," Van Dyke is releasing two new singles. "Last Fall" is an original song written with Jeff Talbott and featuring German singer/songwriter Ann Sophie.

"Last Fall" is the lead single off of his new EP, "Forks Don't Break," which serves as a complementary set of songs to "The Mayor." While he was recording the EPs, Van Dyke invited long-time friend and collaborator, Jay Armstrong Johnson, to sing an arrangement of the hit song "Cowboy Take Me Away," made famous by The Chicks. Jay is featured on Will's first album "Chasing The Day."

According to Talbott, "Last Fall" is about "how a family begins and how the scariest leap, when you jump together, can take you higher than you ever thought possible."

Van Dyke met Sophie when she was auditioning for Pretty Woman in Germany. She was set to play the role of Vivian Ward, but never was able to, due to the show being canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo recorded the song over the internet, and never got to be in the same room making the track.

