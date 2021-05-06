Watch: Check Out the Music Video for 'Welcome to Freeland' From THE GIRL IN THE RED DRESS

Saugatuck Productions has announced the release of its first music video featuring the opening song from its new, original musical, The Girl in the Red Dress. The video for the song - "Welcome to Freeland" - was produced in cooperation with Moonbase.la, a full-service film and TV production/post-production company based in Burbank, CA., and its CCO, Brandan Graham. The video was shot over several months and in various locations, due to the travel constraints of the COVID pandemic. Musicians and singers featured in "Welcome to Freeland" include Cliff Eberhardt (Taming of the Shrew; The Heal), Don Dixon (King Mackerel and the Blues are Running: Songs & Stories from the Carolina Coast), Marti Jones, Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; The Great Comet; Wicked; SuperYou), Will Honaker, and Ross McReynolds, along with the song's composers, Maia Sharp and Buddy Mondlock. Sharp and Mondlock, along with Art Garfunkel, composed the show's score.

The video for "Welcome to Freeland" is the first of a trio of videos to be released over the next few months that feature songs from the score of The Girl in the Red Dress, and Saugatuck Productions partners Peter J. Staley and Mark S. Graham have a specific goal in mind. "We hope to capture the imagination of a diverse audience and create interest in this musical with online buzz just as our industry is just beginning to re-emerge from an extended quiet time," said Staley.

"The Girl in the Red Dress is an innovative original musical that will leverage the latest digital and technical effects to bring the imagery and story to life in a creative, imaginative, and captivating way," said Saugatuck's Graham. "We want the audience to have an audio and visual experience that will be truly unique."

Brandon Graham has been a long-time fan of The Girl in the Red Dress. "I was immediately drawn to the incredible music - haunting, beautiful, and memorable. The story captured my imagination as a filmmaker: a dark but uplifting musical fairytale set in a dystopian future. A compelling cross between '1984' and 'The Wizard of Oz,' "said Graham, who is working alongside the show's production team to develop a script and cinematic sizzle reel for adaptation as a film or TV series.

This video also includes a PSA from The Actors Fund that Staley and Graham wanted to include as a way of encouraging support for this important entertainment charity. "We wanted audiences to recognize that The Actors Fund supports people in need from all sectors of the entertainment community - not just actors and their colleagues in film and theatre," said Staley.

For more about The Girl in the Red Dress, visit: www.girlinthereddress-themusical.com