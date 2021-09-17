WP Theater to Relaunch In-Theater Programming with WELCOME HOME, Immersive Audio Tour

WP Theater, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Lisa McNulty and Managing Director Michael Sag, is welcoming audiences back to the theater and consider what makes physical spaces feel like home with Welcome Home, or Ten Tiny Snapshots of WP, conceived and created by Rebecca Martínez and with Sound Design & Editing by Christopher Darbassie. Multiple performances will take place per day from Friday, September 24 - October 2, 2021 at WP THEATER (2162 Broadway, at 76th Street).

Welcome Home is an audio tour that invites up to four audience members at a time to explore what makes them feel at home in WP's theater space on the Upper West Side. This choose-your-own adventure journey of ten audio snapshots offers behind the scenes peeks to WP's past, present and future. Featuring voices and stories from artists at the core of WP Theater's work, including excerpts from founder Julia Miles, the installation takes you through spaces not typically accessible to the public, such as the backstage areas, dressing rooms, and the stage itself. The experience reimagines the ways we connect to our physical spaces and the ways the WP community can grow. You are home.

Welcome Home features contributing artists Kate Benson, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, and Journey Brown-Saintel, Laylanie Farris, Kziana Flores, Michelan Le'Monier, Alexandria Russell from viBe Theatre Experience; narration by Soneela Nankani, and archival audio from: Billie Allen, Kathleen Chalfant, María Irene Fornés, Emily Mann, Julia Miles, Wendy Wasserstein and a few surprises.



The Kathleen Chalfant interview is courtesy of the Primary Stages Off-Broadway Oral History Project.