WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL to Offer $25 Rush Tickets

White Rose: The Musical is partnering with TodayTix for $25 rush tickets, beginning at 9 am on the day of the show for all public performances. A limited supply will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and an account will be required to purchase rush tickets. Head to the app, Unlock Rush, and set an alert to be the first to know when tickets are available.

White Rose: The Musical will get its Off-Broadway debut with a limited 12-week run beginning January 17. The new musical will open on January 25, 2024, at Theatre Row's Theatre Three (410 West 42 nd Street).

"Based on the inspiring true story of the courageous young resisters who stood up to Hitler, White Rose: The Musical showcases some of the top young talents from Broadway, television, and film to tell a story that needs to be seen and heard now more than ever. With a stunning pop-rock score as well as an award-winning creative team, we are thrilled to announce that we have partnered with TodayTix to offer $25 rush tickets at each performance. This partnership allows us to make this extraordinary production accessible to all. We are excited for audiences of all ages to see this world premiere."

Brian Belding, book writer and lyricist of White Rose

White Rose: The Musical is a powerful new musical that follows the inspiring story of a courageous group of university students who stood up to Hitler. Set against the backdrop of Nazi Germany, the musical follows Sophie and Hans Scholl and a group of young activists as they create and distribute leaflets challenging Hitler's propaganda. Through its dynamic and hopeful portrayal, the musical vividly captures the unwavering spirit of youthful resistance against oppression, making for a compelling and heartwarming theatrical experience.

The cast is led by Jo Ellen Pellman (Netflix "The Prom") as Sophie Scholl, Mike Cefalo (Broadway: New York, New York) as Hans Scholl, Paolo Montalban (Broadway: Funny Girl, Pacific Overtures) as Prof. Kurt Huber, Kennedy Kanagawa (Broadway: Into the Woods) as Christoph Probst, Cole Thompson (Broadway: Into the Woods) as Willi Graf, Laura Sky Herman (National Tour: Hello, Dolly!) as Lila Ramdohr, Cal Mitchell (Off Broadway: The Lieutenant), Sam Gravitte (Broadway: Wicked) as Frederick Fischer, Aaron Ramey (Broadway: The Visit) with Dani Apple (NY: The Sorceress), Pasquale Crociata (International: Burn the Floor), and Ellis Gage(International: Next To Normal).

White Rose has a book & lyrics by Brian Belding, music by Natalie Brice, direction by WILL NUNZIATA, music direction, music supervision, and arrangements by Sheela Ramesh, and movement direction by Jordan Ryder. The design team includes James Noone (set), Sophia Choi (costumes), Alan C. Edwards (lighting), Elisabeth Weidner (sound), Caite Hevner (projections) Liz Printz(wig design) and Charlie Rosen (orchestrations).The production stage manager is Ellie Handel, casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting, production management by Intuitive Production Management, general management by LDK Productions LLC, Ken Davenport is the Executive Consultant. The Executive Producer is Lisa Dozier Shacket. This production is being presented in association withNewYorkRep.

White Rose will perform Tuesday – Thursday at 7 pm; Friday at 8 pm; Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm; and Sunday at 2 pm & 6:30 pm; Tickets are $35-$85. For tickets and more information, please visit WhiteRoseTheMusical.com .