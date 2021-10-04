WEST SIDE STORY, YENTL & More Join BroadwayHD October Slate

Discover the magic of movie musicals this month as BroadwayHD delivers an unforgettable lineup of some of the most beloved and well-known productions in history. Starting October 1, West Side Story, winner of 10 Academy Awards including Best Picture and starring Natalie Wood, George Chakiris, and EGOT winner Rita Moreno, who is playing Valentina in the upcoming new West Side Story from Director Steven Spielberg, will make its way to the platform along with Academy Award-winning musical film Yentl, starring Barbra Streisand. Additionally on October 1, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, an unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber starring Tony Award winners Angela Lansbury and George Hearn, joins the streamer's library along with Vincente Minnelli's Bells Are Ringing, which features the iconic Judy Holliday and Dean Martin.

Then, on October 14, prepare to be enchanted by The Sorcerer's Apprentice, a new West End musical which brings audiences a memorable twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

Also this month, BroadwayHD will be releasing brand-new episodes from the latest season of BBC One's smash hit series The Goes Wrong Show,with new episodes rolling out every Tuesday. Sets collapse, special effects fail, actors dry - life, limb and the studio audience are threatened. But the show must go on... The Goes Wrong Show is simply Mischief Theatre 's biggest disaster yet. Based on the BBC The Play That Goes Wrong Christmas Specials and the popular Broadway and West End production that started it all, The Goes Wrong Show is written by and stars Henry Shields, Bryony Corrigan, and Jonathan Sayer, original founders of the Mischief Theatre Company, which also adapted both Peter Pans Goes Wrong for BBC One in December 2016 and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong starring Diana Rigg and Derek Jacobi, which aired in December 2017.

"Theater fans of all ages will delight in both well-known classics like West Side Story and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and mesmerizing new productions like The Sorcerer's Apprentice," said Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD. "We are proud to continue bringing the best in theater to the platform and helping to cultivate a love and appreciation for the arts with theater-lovers everywhere."

The new productions coming to BroadwayHD in October include:

West Side Story

October 1- Winner of 10 Academy Awards including Best Picture, West Side Story is a musical in which a modern day Romeo and Juliet are involved in New York street gangs. Starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, and George Chakiris, tensions are high on the harsh streets of the upper west side as two gangs battle for control of the turf. The situation becomes complicated when a gang member falls in love with a rival's sister.

Yentl

October 1 - Barbra Streisand plays the title role in the Academy Award-winning film Yentl, which tells the story of Rebbe Mendel, a single father who teaches the Talmud, a sacred text of Judaism, to the boys of his small Polish town. Behind closed doors, he also instructs his daughter, Yentl, despite the fact that girls are forbidden to study religious scripture. When Yentl's father dies, she still has a strong desire to learn about her faith -- so she disguises herself as a male, enrolls in a religious school, and unexpectedly finds love along the way.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

October 1 - One of the darkest musicals ever written, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile, in order to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney (George Hearn) swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate, Mrs. Lovett (Angela Lansbury), bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public. Based on the 1973 play of the same title, this version from 1982 stars Tony Award winners Angela Lansbury (Mame, Gypsy) and George Hearn (La Cage aux Folles, Sunset Boulevard). It features a lush score by the legendary Stephen Sondheim and is directed by Hal Prince, who died this past year, leaving behind a stunning legacy of work on Broadway--from Cabaret to The Phantom of the Opera.

Bells Are Ringing

October 1 - Ella Peterson (Judy Holliday) is an operator for an answering service run by her cousin, Sue (Jean Stapleton). Lacking excitement in her personal life, Ella starts becoming involved in the lives of the service's clients, including a struggling playwright, Jeffrey Moss (Dean Martin). As Ella gets in over her head dealing with a bookie posing as a record producer (Eddie Foy Jr.), she tries to hide her real identity. That becomes more difficult when she begins to fall in love with Jeffrey.

Goes Wrong Show Season 2

Every week, the well-meaning amateurs of the Cornley Dramatic Society perform a half-hour play - live in front of a studio audience : a horror story, a wartime drama, a legal thriller, a period romance, a deep south melodrama and a Christmas fable. And every week, the performance goes terribly, terribly wrong.

Episode 200 - The Nativity - September 28

Episode 201 - Summer Once Again- September 28

Episode 203 - The Lamentable... - October 5

Episode 204 - There is No Escape - October 12

Episode 205 - The Cornley Drama Festival Part 1 - October 19

Episode 206 - The Cornley Drama Festival Part 2 - October 26

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - October 14 - This enchanting new West End musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew.

To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.