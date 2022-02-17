Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

WATCH: Fiasco Theater's A VALENTINE FOR SONDHEIM Now Streaming

pixeltracker

This prerecorded event is available to watch for free through February 20.

Feb. 17, 2022  

This Valentine's Day, Fiasco Theater came together to share their love for the one and only Stephen Sondheim, with an evening of songs and stories. This prerecorded event is available to watch for free through February 20, and features Fiasco company members and treasured collaborators from our productions of Into The Woods and Merrily We Roll Along, as well as other Fiasco performances. The event includes insight into Fiasco's experience working and collaborating with Sondheim, and how both the lessons and music he shared have shaped each artist individually and Fiasco as a company.

Watch below!



The cast of A Valentine for Sondheim includes: Jessie Austrian, Noah Brody, Paul L. Coffey, Andy Grotelueschen, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Javier Ignacio, Kelly Letourneau, Jennifer Mudge, Manu Narayan, Andrew Oppman, Ben Steinfeld, and Emily Young.


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Mean Girls Lapel Pin
Mean Girls Lapel Pin
Come From Away Recycled Tote Bag
Come From Away Recycled Tote Bag
Ain't Too Proud Get Ready Mug
Ain't Too Proud Get Ready Mug

More Hot Stories For You

  • Penfold Theatre Company Announces AMADEUS Cast
  • Penfold Theatre In Partnership With Texas State University Launches New Apprentice Program
  • Austin Playhouse Receives $100,000 Capital Campaign Donation And Artwork
  • aGLIFF's Queer Spectrum & Queer Black Voices Fund To Screen BEING BEBE, February 23