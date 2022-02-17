WATCH: Fiasco Theater's A VALENTINE FOR SONDHEIM Now Streaming

This Valentine's Day, Fiasco Theater came together to share their love for the one and only Stephen Sondheim, with an evening of songs and stories. This prerecorded event is available to watch for free through February 20, and features Fiasco company members and treasured collaborators from our productions of Into The Woods and Merrily We Roll Along, as well as other Fiasco performances. The event includes insight into Fiasco's experience working and collaborating with Sondheim, and how both the lessons and music he shared have shaped each artist individually and Fiasco as a company.



Watch below!





The cast of A Valentine for Sondheim includes: Jessie Austrian, Noah Brody, Paul L. Coffey, Andy Grotelueschen, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Javier Ignacio, Kelly Letourneau, Jennifer Mudge, Manu Narayan, Andrew Oppman, Ben Steinfeld, and Emily Young.