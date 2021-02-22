Victoria Gordon Will Appear on TAWKIN' WITH THE ROSES

Tawkin' With the Roses, the new weekly talk show hosted by veteran actress Bonnie Rose and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller (aka "Mama Rose"), will welcome Victoria Gordon as the guest for the next episode of the show on Wednesday, Feb. 24th. The episode will be available online that day starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 am PT at https://www.stephensmiller.com/tawkin-with-the-roses, on Youtube, and is shared across social media including Facebook and Instagram. Tawkin' with the Roses was created by Rose and Miller, two Queens from Queens, to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences featuring today's most fabulous guests in the entertainment industry.

Multi-hyphenate performer and creator Victoria Gordon has been described as elegant and witty. Her charismatic sparkle, both onstage and on camera, and her exceptional creativity as a producer, director, and writer, makes her the rare young person who "does it all." A native of Los Angeles, Victoria got her start as a violinist. She later transitioned to singing and acting before adding behind-the-scenes creative roles to her growing résumé. She is the recipient of the IFS Film Festival Vanguard Award for Breakthrough Performance for her work as writer, producer, and star of the indie pilot "Behind the Times." Her film and television projects have received more than a million views online and awards at film festivals throughout the US and Europe. In 2018, Victoria launched a solo cabaret, Victoria Gordon LIVE, which has since played to sold-out crowds and rave reviews throughout the Los Angeles area.

Gordon, a third generation entertainer, turns her well-earned respect for the past into new creations for new audiences. Her great-uncle, Dr. Ernst Katz, was the founder of the world famous Los Angeles Junior Philharmonic Orchestra - and served as the conductor for 69 years. Victoria is also the granddaughter of legendary comedy writer Al Gordon, who joined the writing staff of the legendary "Jack Benny Program" just before it made the successful transition to Hollywood. In addition to decades of writing for Benny, the Emmy-winning Gordon later wrote for Carol Burnett, the Smothers Brothers, Flip Wilson, "Three's Company" and "227."

Victoria has also launched a new self-produced anthology web series that demonstrates how even in the pandemic era, the show must go on. Based on a collection of her writing over the years, Gordon playfully calls the new web series "Pilot Season." Every episode has a different cast, a different story, and all fit the requirements for 'pandemic' filming - just a few characters and minimal, practical locations. "Pilot Season" will be available in February, with a new episodes airing "LIVE" online every week through the beginning of March 2021, and will also be available for viewing after. Here are five comedy pilots (ranging from multicam to dramedy) you're sure to love in celebration of our favorite season. There's a little something for everyone:

Love broad multi-camera comedies? Miss the days of a family's problems being funny, sweet, and easily cleaned up in 22 minutes? "Behind the Times" aired on February 16.

More of a lovable loser kind of watcher? Want to see a buddy comedy starring two empowered young women? Don't miss "Underachievers" on February 23.

Lack of travel got you down? Want to visit a really, really unique place? You'll get your chance to experience Antarctica when "Sunny" airs on March 2.

Are dysfunctional rich families your favorite? Do you love to hate your TV characters? "The Nuclear Option," debuting March 9, is for you!

Maybe you just love shows with mother-daughter bonds. "Gilmore Girls" and "Better Things" collide when "Fame Adjacent" premieres on March 16.

For more information on "Pilot Season" an to sign up for updates, visit: https://www.thevictoriagordon.com/pilotseason