VIDEO: Zachary Noah Piser, Kuhoo Verma, Debbie Christine Tjong & More Team up in The Lunar Collective
Zachary Noah Piser (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen), Kuhoo Verma (Signature Theatre's Octet) and Debbie Christine Tjong (MCC Theatre's The Wrong Man) are the debut faces of a new initiative by Cheeyang Ng, composer of Eastbound (Village Theatre's Festival of New Musicals) and Maya (Live & In Color, Hypokrit Theatre).
They are featured alongside a cappella veterans Justin Crichfield (Revoiced) and Shu Q (Snowfall LA). To round out the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, this new initiative gathers the next generation of Asian theatre artists in creating a cappella covers and originals celebrating theatre and Broadway.
Watch their debut video below!