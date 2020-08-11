Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Nic Ryan Sing '1968' from November Christine's LEGACY THE MUSICAL

Watch the moving new music video!

Aug. 11, 2020  

Playwright November Christine has just released a moving video from her new musical, Legacy. She explains, "I have continued to add my voice to the conversation, culminating in a collaborative project "1968: A Tribute for Change" featuring Broadway's Nic Ryan (Beautiful, Motown) and The Overlook Quartet, a NYC based string quartet dedicated to playing works by Black composers." Watch below!

The video also features The Overlook Quartet Arrangements - Sean Mayes (piano/percussion) and Andrew Griffin (strings) Instrumentalists - Sean Mayes (piano), Zachary Mullings (drums), Monica Davis (Violin I), Angela Pickett (Viola), Adda Kridler (Violin II), Laura Metcalf (Cello), Sound Engineering by Murat Colak, Videography by William Alexander Runnels.

November Christine holds a bachelor's degree in Musical Theatre from the East Carolina University School of Music. An emerging playwright, Ms. Christine is the author of MIRROR|MIRROR THE MUSICAL, as well as her historical hip-hop drama, LEGACY THE MUSICAL, which won "Best of Fest" at the 2018 New York Musical Festival.


