VIDEO: Watch Kathryn Allison, Jan Sport, Sam Quinn and More in 'All We Ever Wanted Was Love' Pride Video Project

Sam Quinn, Alex Hartman, and Kayley Anne Collins teamed up with Broadway's Kathryn Allison (Company) and RuPauls Drag Race Season 12 standout Jan Sport to spread some love with their Pride video project "All We Ever Wanted Was Love".

Watch below!

The video contains a 7 song mashup including Born This Way by Lady Gaga, Stupid Love by Lady Gaga, Rain on Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Vogue by Madonna, I'm Alive by Sia, I Wanna Dance with Somebody by Whitney Houston, and Don't You Forget About Me by Simple Minds. Arranged by Emily Bear and Alejandro Senior, with a vocal arrangement by Kayley Anne Collins. Choreography and editing by Sam Quinn and Alex Hartman, with sound mixing by Broadway's Ryan Motley. Instrumentalists include Jon Foster, Darren McGuire, and Andrew Zinsmeister.

The mission for this project is to inspire and share a sense of hope that in times of crisis and uncertainty we can always remain true to our authentic selves by joining our hands together in support and solidarity to show no one is alone in this fight. Everyday we must lend our hearts and compassion, and listen to those who need us most to make positive, meaningful change. We would not be where we are as an LGBTQIA+ community without our roots and understanding the journey of how we got to today. We are all in this together, and we still proudly march and fight for everyone's equality, everyday, in our hearts and with our daily actions. This fight isn't over.

Many Broadway dancers appear in this video including Michelle Mercedes, Mike Baerga, Chip Abbott, Marina Lazzaretto, Courtney Rottenberger, Laura Katherine Kaufman, Taylor Broadard, Allyson Carr, Laura Jakowenko, Alfie Parker Jr, Elijah Dillehay. Also featured are renowned drag queens Pixie Aventura of NYC and Salina Estitties of West Hollywood. Viral instagram star Boss Baby Brody busts a move too!

Charities needing donations can be found in the credits of this video.

"We stand with our brothers and sisters in this fight, and stand in solidarity with our Black community in support of #blacklivesmatter. Spread love and Happy Pride."

