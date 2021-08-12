VIDEO: Susan Kelechi Watson Talks MERRY WIVES at Shakespeare in the Park!

Click Here for More Articles on SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

Susan Kelechi Watson appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan this morning to talk about her role in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Merry Wives of Windsor, which reimagines the story in Harlem.



The This Is Us star also discussed crafting a perfect Nigerian accent for the role

This production of Merry Wives hails from The Public Theater. It was adapted by award-winning Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali.

Continuing a 59-year tradition of free theater in Central Park that was interrupted for the first time ever in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, this fresh and joyous adaptation of Shakespeare's Merry Wives of Windsor will invite the City to return and share in the celebration of Black joy and being together in community at The Delacorte Theater.

Set in South Harlem, amidst a vibrant and eclectic community of West African immigrants, MERRY WIVES is a New York story about tricks of the heart, performed in the heart of the City-Central Park's magical Delacorte Theater. A raucous spinoff featuring the Bard's most beloved comic characters, this hilarious farce tells the story of the trickster Falstaff and the wily wives who outwit him in a new celebration of Black joy, laughter, and vitality.

Kelechi Watson made her Broadway debut in A Naked Girl on the Appian Way in 2005. She is best known for playing Beth Pearson on NBC's This Is Us over the past five seasons.