VIDEO: Signature Theatre Releases THE SIGNATURE SHOW Spooky Halloween Episode

Signature Theatre releases Season 2, Episode 2 of The Signature Show, streaming free on YouTube featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, and a peek behind the scenes at Signature Theatre.

On this episode in honor of Halloween, Signature's Resident Music Director Jon Kalbfleisch plays "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd" on the organ and Kanysha Williams and Lenny Williams perform the Screamin' Jay Hawkins classic "I Put a Spell on You." Also take a look behind the scenes of Signature's upcoming production of RENT (November 2 - January 2) with footage and interviews with cast members Katie Mariko Murray (Maureen Johnson) and Josh A. Dawson (Tom Collins), and creative team members Matthew Gardiner (Director) and Rickey Tripp (Choreographer); Signature's Casting Director and Manager of Artistic Programs Jorge Acevedo hosts the SigIn60 feature with a look at what's coming up at Signature; and Sophia Adoum, Bryan Charles Moore, Daniel Powers, and Madeline Dunn perform a fun new dance choreographed by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise filmed in Signature's lobby to welcome audiences back to live theater.