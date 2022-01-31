VIDEO: Signature Theatre Releases THE SIGNATURE SHOW Season 2, Episode 5

Signature Theatre releases Season 2, Episode 5 of The Signature Show, streaming free on YouTube featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, and a peek behind the scenes at Signature Theatre. All episodes of The Signature Show can be found on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel @sigtheatre (YouTube.com/sigtheatre).

On this episode viewers get a first look into the rehearsal room of Daphne's Dive, by the Pulitzer winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes (Water by the Spoonful, book for In the Heights), and hear more about the show from director Paige Hernandez (Associate Artistic Director of Everyman Theatre) and cast members Jyline Carranza (Olney Theatre Center's Miss You Like Hell), Rayanne Gonzales (Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera) and James Whalen (HBO's VEEP). Plus, enjoy performances of the late Vicente Fernandez classic "Por Tu Maldito Amor" by Jyline Carranza accompanied by guitarist Cristian Perez and "Paciencia y Fe" from In the Heights performed by Rayanne Gonzales, Angie Benson (Signature's RENT), Dante' Pope (Signature's RENT) and Cristian Perez.

