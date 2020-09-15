VIDEO: Miranda Pla Brings THE MAD ONES to Life on Screen With Animatics of 'Run Away With Me' and 'Go Tonight'

Writer Kait Kerrigan shared, 'Run Away With Me was one of the first songs we wrote for The Mad Ones.'

Miranda Pla recently released an animatic of "Go Tonight" that brought this pivotal moment from The Mad Ones to life. She has continued the series with "Run Away With Me", which she has released today!

Check out both videos below!

Kait Kerrigan said, "This animatic captures, not just the unbridled determination of Adam, but also the ambivalence that Sam feels as she listens to him and gets swept up in his vision. It reminds you that the reason that listening to this song as an audience member is satisfying is because it puts you in the role of Sam, and the tension in the song is so dependent on that relationship and her lack of response. He keeps singing and keeps trying to top himself to win her over. But the complexity of feelings in her heart, so beautifully rendered in this animatic, don't allow her to give him the simple "yes" he craves."

The animatic is set to the Studio cast recording featuring Krystina Alabado, Emma Hunton, Ben Frankhauser and Katie Thompson

Kerrigan & Lowdermilk on "Run Away With Me":

"For me, "Run Away With Me" is a song about yearning. The character would give anything to 'save' our girl - to rescue her and take her away. The groove and motion of it are meant to be relentless, constantly pulling her - and us - forward, eager to believe that an escape from trauma and into a new life can really be as simple as throwing someone a key." - Brian Lowdermilk

""Run Away With Me" was one of the first songs we wrote for The Mad Ones and long before the show ever saw the stage, it became an anchor and high watermark for us as songwriters. It's one of those songs that is always exciting to watch a new performer discover because it's such a bundle of vulnerability, enthusiasm, and nerves. It creates so much space for an actor's personality to shine through." - Kait Kerrigan

- Kait Kerrigan

About The Mad Ones

18-year-old Samantha Brown sits in a hand-me-down car with the keys clutched in her hand. Caught between a yearning for the unknown and feeling bound by expectation, she telescopes back to a time before her world had fallen apart. As she relives her senior year, we meet Sam's well-intentioned helicopter mother Bev and her high school sweetheart of a boyfriend Adam, but it's her painfully alive best friend Kelly that haunts her. Kelly was everything Sam is not - impetuous and daring. She pushed Sam to break rules and do the unexpected. When Kelly's killed in a car wreck, Sam loses not only her best friend but also the part of herself that was learning to be brave. Now, Sam has to make a decision. Will she follow her mother's dreams for her, or will she summon the courage to drive away from her friends and family into a future she can't imagine?

About Miranda Pla:

Miranda Pla (she/her) is an upcoming senior at Brown University, double-majoring in Literary Arts and Philosophy. She posted her first animatic to her Youtube channel "Miranda Pla" in 2018, where she continues to reinterpret musical theatre songs into the medium of film and animation. Since then, she's amassed over 25,000 subscribers and her animatics for HADESTOWN and The Mad Ones have been viewed almost 5 million times.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You