VIDEO: Margo Seibert Sings 'I Give Away Children' From UNKNOWN SOLDIER

Unknown Soldier: Original Cast Recording - one of the final scores from the beloved late Obie Award-winning songwriter Michael Friedman - will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, September 24, the date that would have been Friedman's 46th birthday.

Unknown Soldier features music by Michael Friedman; lyrics by Michael Friedman and Daniel Goldstein; and book by Daniel Goldstein. The original stage production was directed by Trip Cullman. The album is produced by Dean Sharenow, and co-produced by Daniel Goldstein, with Hunter Arnold, The Civilians, and Kurt Deutsch serving at executive producers. It features the cast of Playwrights Horizons' New York Premiere of the musical and orchestrations by Michael Friedman and music supervisor Marco Paguia, and is conducted by music director Julie McBride.

Listen to the first single, "I Give Away Children," featuring Margo Seibert below!

To pre-save the album, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/unknownsoldier