VIDEO: Jessica Vosk, Gabi Campo & More Sing 'Into The Woods In Quarantine Part 2: Vaxxed Midnight (Your Fault / Last Midnight)'

Once upon a time, they all went into the woods (socially distanced, of course).

May. 7, 2021  

It's been a whole year since the release of "Into the Woods in Quarantine" and now Broadway Plus is bringing you Part 2: Vaxxed Midnight (Your Fault / Last Midnight) to celebrate Broadway nearing its triumphant return!

Once upon a time, they all went into the woods (socially distanced, of course), and after months of Zoom calls, sweatpants, and selfies with our cats, many are left wondering who left the dirty dishes in the sink in the first place - second place?! Well it certainly wasn't THEIR fault! But they're all here for another magical performance to get us through only a few more *vaxxed* midnights before Broadway returns and we are finally OUT OF THE WOODS!

Watch below!

Starring: Roman Banks (Jack), Gabi Campo (Little Red), Max Chernin (Baker), Brittney Johnson (Cinderella), and Jessica Vosk (Witch).

Music Direction/ Piano/ Editing by Max Grossman

Produced by Broadway Plus


