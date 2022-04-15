VIDEO: Inside Boundless Theater's Gala Featuring Jenn Colella, Pooya Mohseni, and More!

Boundless Theater has created a teaser video about their new company, their recent gala, and their upcoming performances at The Duplex, beginning next Tuesday and continuing through mid-May.

The sparkling event - produced and curated by Creative Point-On - took place on March 21st, 2022 at the luxury atelier space LUXUNY of Luca Santonato at Bryant Park Studios. The exclusive Press&VIP night featured a teaser performance of Boundless Theater's first installation, the play Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting by award-winning author David James Parr feat. live music by singer-songwriter Hadiza Dockeray and her band.

Some of the event's special guests included the project's special ambassadors Grammy Award-Winning & Tony Nominee Jenn Colella; Actress & Transgender Activist Pooya Mohseni (also the host of the night); International Screen Star Jacopo Rampini and Artist Marco Gallotta, creator of Boundless Theater exclusive logo & artwork.

For more info on Boundless Theater, visit https://boundlesstheater.com.