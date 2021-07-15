VIDEO: Check Out the Trailer for BMF on Starz Featuring Da'Vinchi & More

Black Mafia Family, set to premiere on Starz, follows the Black Mafia Family, a drug and money laundering organization.

The show stars Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory, Steve Harris as Detective Bryant, Demetrius Flenory Jr. as Demetrius Flenory, Da'Vinchi as Terry Flenory, Michole Briana White as Lucille, Ajiona Alexus as Kato, Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Lamar, and Myles Truitt as B-Mickie.

Watch the trailer below!