VIDEO: Broadway Inspirational Voices Presents Episode 2 of S.I.T.K.O.M. Summer Series

They are celebrating BIV’s 'Songs in the Key of ME' Outreach Programs

S.I.T.K.O.M. Summer Series returns with a new song and a front row seat to its premiere release. Featuring an opening by BIV Alumni, Darius Haas, this video introduces the vocal talents of Covenant House residents/alumni Cadet, Robert, and Darrel. Performing a song written by BIV's Crystal Monee Hall and Cadet, this trio joins together to sing "Now Is the Time", even while physically distanced. Michael McElroy and BIV invite you to experience the incredible work these artists have created. Led by Covenant House NYC program director, Angela Grovey, BIV's teaching artists are changing lives through the power of music by helping these young collaborators find their voices through the S.I.T.K.O.M. program.

Watch below!

COVENANT HOUSE: For more than four decades, Covenant House has helped transform and save the lives of more than a million homeless, runaway and trafficked young people. They offer housing and support services to young people in need - currently reaching 74,000 youth every year. For more info on the Covenant House NY visit HERE.

