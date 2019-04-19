VIDEO: Broadway Green Alliance Celebrates Earth Day with Tips from THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

In celebration of Earth Day, we are thrilled to announce "Green Goes Wrong: Paper Conservation". Cast and crew members ofThe Play That Goes Wrong, currently running at New World Stages, have created the first in a series of videos about how to be greener backstage, and in general. The video is about how to save paper and avoid unnecessary waste. It is a hysterical sketch providing examples of what to do daily to conserve paper, such as double-sided printing, recycling, using smaller fonts, and reading off of electronic devices. It also shows what not to do.

The video was written and created by cast member Mara Davi and her husband Aaron Gaines, and produced by Seth Greenleaf. It was shot and edited by Sasha Pyrih. Future videos will cover other ways to be greener on Broadway and in daily life, and will continue being made by current cast members.

The Play That Goes Wrong has been a leader among other Broadway companies and the entire theater community on how to be more eco-friendly. Their actions include:

Recycling;

Green Captains in every cast;

Outreach and education; and

Collecting items backstage for upcycling and proper recycling.

"Being a lover of theatre and a lover of greening, I'm always happiest when the two meet," said Seth Greenleaf, BGA member and producer on The Play That Goes Wrong. "Our Wrong cast has maintained a strong commitment to greening practices starting with our very first Green Captain, Nancy Zamit, who came over from the London company. Mara Davi is a member of the Steering Committee at the BGA so we knew we had to do something fun, and then pretty much made a mess of it from there."

"Shows on Broadway are doing a great job of integrating greening practices into productions, each in their own way," said Charlie Deull, co-chair of the BGA and Executive Vice President of Clark Transfer. "With all of the creative talent on Broadway, it's always fun when companies share the greening message with their audiences, even if it goes a little Wrong..."





