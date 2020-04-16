VIDEO: Andrea Dotto and Brendan Malafronte Create New YouTube Show DUSTY & DOTT

Performers Andrea Dotto and Brendan Malafronte have created a new YouTube show called Dusty & Dott, with one main goal: to make as many people smile as possible!

They have teamed up with Ronald McDonald House to connect with their families in need. Whether you are young, or young at heart... Dusty & Dott can't wait to meet you!

Take a look at one of the episodes below!

Meet Dusty & Dott!

Dusty, the dog, is was created and performed by Brendan Malafronte. Brendan has performed with and without puppets all over the world. He got his puppetry start with John Tartaglia's Imaginocean, which he took to the Sydney Opera House! Since then, he learned how to build puppets at "The Puppet Kitchen" in NYC, has been in workshops hosted by Sesame Street, joined the Puppetry Guild of Greater New York, and became a Professor of Puppetry at PACE school of performing arts.

Dott is Broadway's Andrea Dotto! With interactive storytelling, arts and crafts, activities, music and more... Dusty & Dott make a virtual trip to the library fun and full of laughter! Andrea has performed all over the country, as well as gaining herself a Chita Rivera Award Nomination for Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show!





