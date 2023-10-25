United Solo to Present GUAC, MY SON, MY HERO Written by Manuel Oliver and James Clements

United Solo opened its 15th season on September 25 to a record-breaking week of sold-out shows. Sixty solo artists take the stage at Theatre Row on 42nd Street this fall, including twenty-one sell outs. Audiences have four more weeks to attend the world’s largest solo theatre festival before the Closing Gala and Awards Presentation on November 19, 2023.

On November 3, 2023, the festival will feature a special presentation of GUAC, My Son, My Hero written by Manuel Oliver and James Clements, and performed by Manuel Oliver. Oliver’s 17-year-old son, Joaquin (nicknamed Guac), was killed in 2018 by a mass shooter at his school in Parkland, Florida. Directed by Michael Cotey and produced by Change the Ref and ENOUGH!, GUAC is a fearless, funny, one-man tour-de-force about a father turned activist, his undying love for his son, and the story of an immigrant family in search of the American Dream only to be confronted by a uniquely American nightmare.

Oliver co-founded the non-profit advocacy group, Change the Ref (changetheref.org), to change the dialogue around gun violence in America by voting out politicians who take NRA money and voting in politicians with gun-safety agendas. Change the Ref seeks to amplify and support youth efforts and movement building, and shift America’s social response to gun violence by uniting creativity, activism, disruption, and education.

Michael Cotey (director/producer) is the Joaquin Oliver Artistic Producer behind ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence (enoughplays.com), a nationwide playwriting initiative that calls on teens to confront gun violence by creating new works of theatre that will spark critical conversations and inspire meaningful action. Now in its third year, ENOUGH! has received more than 500 short plays by teen writers and more than 100 organizations have participated in ENOUGH!’s two nationwide readings.

GUAC (https://www.enoughplays.com/guac) had a one-night-only performance in Chicago on August 5, 2023, the day after what would have been Joaquin’s 23rd birthday. This is what the audience had to say:

“I will never forget last night. He told the TRUTH.”

“It was a remarkable, important, and emotional experience. Congratulations to all of you – vital theater and storytelling to be sure.”

“Still reeling from last night’s performance of GUAC. So incredibly powerful, moving, heartwrenching, maddening and, surprisingly, funny. Manny is a charismatic, authentic, and effective spokesman for the cause. It should be required viewing in Congress, State and City legislatures. Great directing job, as well. The sound, lighting, music all worked perfectly.”

