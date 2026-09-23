UNRAVELLED by Jake Broder To Perform in NYC and Philadephia
Performances will take place at Penn Live Arts in Philadelphia October 8–11, followed by performances at The Miller Theatre in New York October 23–24.
The national tour of Jake Broder’s UnRavelled will stop in Philadelphia, PA and NYC this fall. The play will have its East Coast Premiere at Penn Live Arts at the Harold Prince Theater, Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut Street, Philadelphia PA 19104-6219. Performances: *Thursday, October 8 at 7PM, Friday, October 9 at 7:30PM, Saturday, October 10 at 2PM, and Sunday, October 11 at 3PM. Tickets are $36 and can be purchased here.
UnRavelled will then continue on to New York to The Miller Theatre at Columbia University, Broadway at 116th Street, New York, NY. Performances: Friday, October 23rd at 7:30pm and Saturday, October 24th at 1pm. Tickets are $20 for balcony seats, $35 for side orchestra seats, and $45 for center orchestra seats. Friday tickets are available here; Saturday tickets are available here. Discounts are available for Students (ID required), Columbia staff and faculty, and seniors. For more information about UnRavelled, visit here. The show will proceed to Boston and Nashville in April and then on to Portland, Maine and Chicago in Summer 2027.
A synthesis of theatre, music, science and visual art, UnRavelled explores the complexities of the human mind through the parallel lives of scientist-turned-painter Anne Adams and composer Maurice Ravel, both affected by frontotemporal dementia. With a cast of 10 actors and musicians, this East Coast premiere follows Adams, a gifted biologist whose life unravels as she abandons her career, consumed by the desire to paint and an obsession with Ravel's iconic Boléro. As Adams' cognitive decline accelerates, her art flourishes, revealing a surprising link between neurological disease and creativity. 'An exquisite example of epic theatre' (Colorado Boulevard), UnRavelled sheds a new, empathetic light on dementia.
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