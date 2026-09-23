UNRAVELLED by Jake Broder To Perform in NYC and Philadephia

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The national tour of Jake Broder’s UnRavelled will stop in Philadelphia, PA and NYC this fall. The play will have its East Coast Premiere at Penn Live Arts at the Harold Prince Theater, Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut Street, Philadelphia PA 19104-6219. Performances: *Thursday, October 8 at 7PM, Friday, October 9 at 7:30PM, Saturday, October 10 at 2PM, and Sunday, October 11 at 3PM. Tickets are $36 and can be purchased here.

UnRavelled will then continue on to New York to The Miller Theatre at Columbia University, Broadway at 116th Street, New York, NY. Performances: Friday, October 23rd at 7:30pm and Saturday, October 24th at 1pm. Tickets are $20 for balcony seats, $35 for side orchestra seats, and $45 for center orchestra seats. Friday tickets are available here; Saturday tickets are available here. Discounts are available for Students (ID required), Columbia staff and faculty, and seniors. For more information about UnRavelled, visit here. The show will proceed to Boston and Nashville in April and then on to Portland, Maine and Chicago in Summer 2027.

A synthesis of theatre, music, science and visual art, UnRavelled explores the complexities of the human mind through the parallel lives of scientist-turned-painter Anne Adams and composer Maurice Ravel, both affected by frontotemporal dementia. With a cast of 10 actors and musicians, this East Coast premiere follows Adams, a gifted biologist whose life unravels as she abandons her career, consumed by the desire to paint and an obsession with Ravel's iconic Boléro. As Adams' cognitive decline accelerates, her art flourishes, revealing a surprising link between neurological disease and creativity. 'An exquisite example of epic theatre' (Colorado Boulevard), UnRavelled sheds a new, empathetic light on dementia.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 09 Hrs 32 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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