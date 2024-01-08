Two Rare Greenfield Plays BILLY & MY MOTHER'S BOOKIE To Be Produced At The ATA

The team of Greenfield and Waugh continues! Two rare unproduced plays by the late author, Iriving A. Greenfield will be presented by his chief interpreter of his work, director Laurie Rae Waugh.

The American Theatre of Actors is dedicated to producing new plays by emerging playwrights. Now in its 48th Season, ATA has sw4evired two unproduced works by the late author, screen- and playwright, Iriving A Greenfield. The plays will be directed by one of ATA's leading directors and the chief interpreter of Mr. Greenfield's work, Laurie Rae Waugh.

BILLY, featuring Ken Coughlin, Alan Hasnas, and Michael Bordwell, concerns Harry and his story about a kid named Billy Fowler - who joins the 245th Gun Battalion in October of 1950 during the Korean War.

Followed by MY MOTHER'S BOOKIE with Nicole Arcieri, Michael Bordwell, Tess Cameron, Ken Coughlin, Ginger Kipps, and Rooki Tiwari.

Anna blows the whistle on the nursing home management when she finds out they are defrauding the senior citizens at her complex. Her son begs her to stop reporting management because they want to throw her out of the nursing home. During this conversation, he finds out that mom has other extracurricular activities with the local bookie.

January 31 -- February 11 (all shows @ 8:00 p.m.)

$25 General Admission and at the door; $20 Senior/Student Online Only

*20% Off now - through - Wed Jan 24th (discount code: Irving)

Eventbrite: Click Here

314 W. 54th St. New York City, 212-581-3044 americantheatreofactors@gmail.com

The American Theatre of Actors was founded in 1976 by James Jennings, who continues as its President and Artistic Director. It is a repertory theatre company consisting of 50 actors, 15 playwrights and 8 directors. Its purpose is to promote the development of new playwrights, directors and actors and provide them with a creative atmosphere in which to work without the pressures of commercial theatre.

The plays are dramas and comedies dealing with the social and ethical problems of contemporary society. Over 965 new works have been presented and more than 11,000 actors have worked at A.T.A., including Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Danny Aiello, Dan Lauria, Chazz Palminteri, Kevin O'Connor, William Fichtner, Edie Falco and Kathryn Hahn.