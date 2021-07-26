Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events
Tickets On Sale Now for ADAM PASCAL...SO FAR
Adam Pascal presents an intimate acoustic performance, guiding the audience through his storied Broadway career So Far, from Rent and Aida through Pretty Woman.
Art Lab and ShowTown Productions have announced that tickets are on sale now for the one-of-a-kind career retrospective, Adam Pascal...So Far, which will stream exclusively on Stellar on Tuesday, August 17th at 9:00 pm Eastern and 6:00 pm Pacific. Tickets are available now by clicking HERE.Tony nominee Adam Pascal presents an intimate acoustic performance, guiding the audience through his storied Broadway career So Far, from Rent and Aida through Pretty Woman. Adam takes the audience on a unique musical journey, chronicling his experiences on Broadway and in his life. Throughout the 75-minute performance, Adam sits down with longtime friend, Tony Award-winner Jarrod Emick, to share stories and let the audience in on pivotal moments over the last 25 years of his remarkable career.
VIP Livestream & On Demand $25
Tickets are available as follows:
On Sale Now!
Livestream & On Demand $15
*VIP ticket includes private chatroom with Adam Pascal. Everyone who purchases the Livestream & On Demand ticket or the VIP ticket will have access to the on-demand video following the livestream event through Tuesday, 8/24 at 11:59 pm. On Sale Tuesday 8/17 after the show (10:00 pm ET)
On Demand Only $15
*Can be purchased any time following the livestream through Tuesday 8/24 at 11:59pm ETArt Lab and ShowTown Productions have previously collaborated on virtual productions of the musicals First Date, Disenchanted and Amour, as well as the online series "The Show Must Go On Show," and "Art Lab Presents."Adam Pascal...So Far is produced by Meg Fofonoff/Art Lab and ShowTown Productions. Meg Toohey is the audio mixer, and Nate Wind is the video editor.