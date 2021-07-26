Tickets On Sale Now for ADAM PASCAL...SO FAR

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Art Lab and ShowTown Productions have announced that tickets are on sale now for the one-of-a-kind career retrospective, Adam Pascal...So Far, which will stream exclusively on Stellar on Tuesday, August 17th at 9:00 pm Eastern and 6:00 pm Pacific. Tickets are available now by clicking HERE.

Tony nominee Adam Pascal presents an intimate acoustic performance, guiding the audience through his storied Broadway career So Far, from Rent and Aida through Pretty Woman. Adam takes the audience on a unique musical journey, chronicling his experiences on Broadway and in his life. Throughout the 75-minute performance, Adam sits down with longtime friend, Tony Award-winner Jarrod Emick , to share stories and let the audience in on pivotal moments over the last 25 years of his remarkable career.



Tickets are available as follows:

On Sale Now!

Livestream & On Demand $15

VIP Livestream & On Demand $25*VIP ticket includes private chatroom with Adam Pascal

Everyone who purchases the Livestream & On Demand ticket or the VIP ticket will have access to the on-demand video following the livestream event through Tuesday, 8/24 at 11:59 pm.

On Sale Tuesday 8/17 after the show (10:00 pm ET)On Demand Only $15*Can be purchased any time following the livestream through Tuesday 8/24 at 11:59pm ET