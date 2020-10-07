Tickets Now On Sale For Ars Nova's P.S., Created by Teddy Bergman, Sam Chanse and Amina Henry

P.S. finds two childhood friends beginning a correspondence that will document and shape a singular chapter of their lives.

Ars Nova has announced that a limited number of tickets are now on sale for two weeks only to P.S., a durational theatrical experience created collaboratively by director/developer Teddy Bergman (KPOP) and playwrights Sam Chanse and Amina Henry (both alumni of Ars Nova's Play Group) with materials designed by dots. As the nation continues to grapple with daily life amidst a pandemic, Ars Nova offers audiences P.S. as the first of two Ars Nova Experiences, which feature new forms of physical, tactile, and off-screen happenings that keep audiences safely connected to theater.

Set in our current moment of pandemic and social reckoning, P.S. finds two childhood friends beginning a correspondence that will document and shape a singular chapter of their lives. Their bond, forged as a pair of young women of color in a small town in Oregon, will be pushed to the limit as they test new ways of living in present-day America. This durational theatrical journey bears witness to each of them drawn to the edge of a dangerous extreme.

Unfolding in real time beginning this November, P.S. will deliver intimate storytelling directly into the hands of audiences as they receive the letters sent between these two friends. Arriving via the USPS every few weeks over the course of the coming year, the letters and objects exchanged will weave a story that responds to the world around us. Once theaters have reopened, the final act of P.S. will culminate in a live, in-person performance that reunites these characters - and welcomes audiences back - for a cathartic recognition of the historic period we've endured. Tickets for this in-person event will be sold separately and made available to households receiving letters first.

A limited number of 500 tickets are currently available and must be purchased by October 21. Letters begin to arrive in mailboxes in November. Tickets are $35 per household, and available to anyone with a U.S. mailing address.

Please visit arsnovanyc.com/PS for more information.

