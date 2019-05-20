Third Rail Projects And Food Of Love Present MIDSUMMER: A BANQUET

Food of Love and Third Rail Projects announce a new production of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed and choreographed by Third Rail Projects Co-Artistic Director Zach Morris (Then She Fell) and a menu by Emilie Baltz. Midsummer: A Banquet will begin performances at Café Fae (827 Broadway) in Union Square on July 15, 2019, with an opening night set for July 24 and a limited run through September 8, 2019. Tickets are on sale now at www.FoodOfLoveProductions.com.

From Third Rail Projects and the people who brought you Shake & Bake: Love's Labour's Lost comes a new twist on Shakespeare's classic tale-Midsummer: A Banquet, presented at Café Fae, the former Union Square home and studio of celebrated abstract expressionist Willem De Kooning.

In what is arguably Shakespeare's best comedy, mischief reigns in the woods. From the royal rehearsal dinner for Theseus and Hippolyta to their final wedding feast itself, Midsummer: A Banquet follows four confused lovers and a band of actors as they navigate love, magic, donkey heads, and a fairy kingdom over the course of one mirthful summer evening.

The cast of Midsummer: A Banquet includes Caroline Amos (Romeo & Juliet) as Hermia/Snug/Fairy, Cassie Gilling (Dancing at Lughnasa) as Understudy, Joshua Gonzales (The Women From Space) as Demetrius/Snout/Fairy, Charles Osborne (Shake & Bake: Love's Labour's Lost) as Bottom/Egeus/Fairy, Adrienne Paquin (The Comedy of Errors) as Helena/Quince/Fairy, Brendan Sokler (Taylor Mac's Decades Project, The Flea) as Understudy, Victoria Rae Sook (Shake & Bake: Love's Labour's Lost) as Titania/Hippolyta, Lauren Walker (Charm) as Robin Goodfellow/Philostrate/Straveling, and Ryan Wuestewald (Ghost Light) as Oberon/Theseus.

Midsummer: A Banquet will feature set design by Jason Simms (Urge for Going), costume design by Tyler M. Holland (Red Line, Battery Dance), lighting design by Deborah Constantine (Little Women) and original music and sound design by Sean Hagerty (Then She Fell).

The performance schedule for Midsummer: A Banquet is as follows: Monday-Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 6pm and 9:30pm; Saturday at 5pm and 9pm.

Tickets to Midsummer: A Banquet are available beginning at $75 and are on sale now at www.foodofloveproductions.com.





