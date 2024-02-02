The Workers Circle Presents KLEZTRONICA, February 17

Join the Workers Circle for Kleztronica, a performance from Chaia of amazing electronic Klezmer Music like you've never heard before!

This event is FREE to attend. Grab your friends and join us at Silvana (300 W 116th St) in Harlem on Saturday, February 17, from 8:00-10:00 PM. You won't want to miss this incredible night of music and fun!

Chaia is a New York-based songwriter. She writes and produces her own music, making it come to life through her SP-404 sampler and lyrics inspired by Jewish mysticism. By combining jazz with Yiddish archival samples and house grooves, Chaia paints a portrait of Jewish diasporic identity, one that feels very much like home.

Chaia was raised in the klezmer tradition, mentored by Jewish music pioneers Basya Schechter and Hankus Netsky. In 2022, she founded "kleztronica," a genre of Jewish electronic dance music, the first of its kind. Her music has since been heard at major Jewish music festivals, including Shtetl Berlin, KlezKanada, Yiddish New York, Boston's Festival of New Jewish Music, and KlezCummington. She's also performed at music festivals such as NICE, a Fest, and Nowadays Nonstop. She's currently working on her debut album, entitled Yibaneh, which will be released in the Spring of 2024.

Register for free: Click Here.