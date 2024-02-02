The Workers Circle Presents KLEZTRONICA, February 17

By combining jazz with Yiddish archival samples and house grooves, Chaia paints a portrait of Jewish diasporic identity, one that feels very much like home.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows Off-Broadway Photo 2 Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Photos: Eddie Izzard Gets Ready to Return to the Stage in HAMLET Photo 4 Photos: Eddie Izzard Gets Ready to Return to the Stage in HAMLET

The Workers Circle Presents KLEZTRONICA, February 17

Join the Workers Circle for Kleztronica, a performance from Chaia of amazing electronic Klezmer Music like you've never heard before!

This event is FREE to attend. Grab your friends and join us at Silvana (300 W 116th St) in Harlem on Saturday, February 17, from 8:00-10:00 PM. You won't want to miss this incredible night of music and fun! 

Chaia is a New York-based songwriter. She writes and produces her own music, making it come to life through her SP-404 sampler and lyrics inspired by Jewish mysticism. By combining jazz with Yiddish archival samples and house grooves, Chaia paints a portrait of Jewish diasporic identity, one that feels very much like home. 

Chaia was raised in the klezmer tradition, mentored by Jewish music pioneers Basya Schechter and Hankus Netsky. In 2022, she founded "kleztronica," a genre of Jewish electronic dance music, the first of its kind. Her music has since been heard at major Jewish music festivals, including Shtetl Berlin, KlezKanada, Yiddish New York, Boston's Festival of New Jewish Music, and KlezCummington. She's also performed at music festivals such as NICE, a Fest, and Nowadays Nonstop. She's currently working on her debut album, entitled Yibaneh, which will be released in the Spring of 2024.

Register for free: Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Cast Set for CINDERELLA Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre Photo
Cast Set for CINDERELLA Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre

Cinderella the Off-Broadway Musical has revealed its cast for the upcoming production at Players Theatre.

2
Celebrate PlayGrounds 30th Anniversary With FLASHBACK: 1994 Photo
Celebrate PlayGround's 30th Anniversary With FLASHBACK: 1994

Join PlayGround in celebrating its 30th anniversary with a musical Monday Night inspired by the year of PlayGround's founding, 1994! Admission is free, but reservations are required. Donations accepted.

3
Ava DuVernay to be Honored at Black Theatre Coalitions BUILDING THE CHANGE Gala Photo
Ava DuVernay to be Honored at Black Theatre Coalition's BUILDING THE CHANGE Gala

Black Theatre Coalition will honor Producer and Director Ava DuVernay with the first Poitier-Belafonte Award for Cultural Activism at its Inaugural “Building the Change” Gala.

4
HEREs Dream Music Puppetry Program to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With PUPPETOPIA Photo
HERE's Dream Music Puppetry Program to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With PUPPETOPIA

HERE's Dream Music Puppetry Program celebrates its 25th anniversary with a new edition of PUPPETOPIA. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Cast Set for CINDERELLA Off-Broadway at The Players TheatreCast Set for CINDERELLA Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre
Celebrate PlayGround's 30th Anniversary With FLASHBACK: 1994Celebrate PlayGround's 30th Anniversary With FLASHBACK: 1994
Ava DuVernay to be Honored at Black Theatre Coalition's BUILDING THE CHANGE GalaAva DuVernay to be Honored at Black Theatre Coalition's BUILDING THE CHANGE Gala
HERE's Dream Music Puppetry Program to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With PUPPETOPIAHERE's Dream Music Puppetry Program to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With PUPPETOPIA

Videos

First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings Video
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You