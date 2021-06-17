The Wake of Dorcas Kelly on Sale Now!

Sara Fellini's dark new comedy THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY brings the audience front and center as a grotesquely intimate circle of mourners gather within The Maiden Tower brothel to hold a wake for Dorcas Kelly, the beloved former madame executed for her crimes against humanity, while a riot rages without on the streets of Dublin, 1762. But as the night roars on and Dorcas' many well-kept secrets are revealed, thoughts of adoration for their departed benefactress turn to questions about their own love, lust, fear, and anger.

The Wake of Dorcas Kelly, winner of 2015 New York Innovative Theater Award is presented by spit&vigor. This limited production runs from July 8th thru July 25th.

Based on a remarkable true story and a shameless legend. Presented Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, 115 Macdougal St 10012

Tickets $42, available to vaccinated guests.

Click HERE to reserve in advance.