The Theater for the New City Production of OCCASSIONALLY NOTHING Postponed to the Fall

The Theater for the New City production of "Occasionally Nothing" by Natalie Menna, which was originally scheduled for June 4-20, 2021, has been postponed to September 19-October 9, 2021 upon receiving notice from Actors Equity Association that the union is not yet allowing the use of the showcase code for in-person work.

The short two-act play is set in the foreseeable future, when the world is nearing its end. An older man, a young man and a woman, all British expats, are sheltering from nearby bomb blasts in a bleak room. They cope by taunting each other with warped games of verbal wordplay and by blurring each other's realities while losing touch with their own. The older man is the uncle of the younger man, who is a punk rocker. The woman, wife of the older man, is a former West End dancer who's lost her marbles and thinks she was a Rockette. The trio's ordeal is meant to offer a rarified, deathly glimpse at life in a dystopian era, when wars abound and words have lost their meaning. Playwright Natalie Menna has written that the play reflects the lack of distinction between fact and fiction that would characterize a country's slide into authoritarianism.

