The Tank NYC Presents THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH. A Theatrical Tribute To The Great Antonin Artaud

The Tank NYC presents THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH directed by Ioli Andreadi. A theatrical tribute to the great, groundbreaking artist and thinker Antonin Artaud, written by the two prolific Greek playwrights Ioli Andreadi & Aris Asproulis and consisting of two new plays, the "Artaud / Van Gogh", starring Gene Gillette and the "Bone", starring Gerasimos Gennatas with the live music performance of George Palamiotis.

Both plays of THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH are presented, back-to-back, on Thursday April 13th, Friday April 14th and Saturday April 15th: "Artaud/Van Gogh" at 7pm (in English) and "Bone" at 8pm (with English surtitles).

THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH is presented in the Tank Theatre with the kind sponsorship of "The George & Victoria Karelia Foundation", the kind support of "The J. F. Costopoulos Foundation" and "The Michael Cacoyannis Foundation" and under the auspices of "The Consulate General of Greece in New York".