The Tank NYC Presents THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH. A Theatrical Tribute To The Great Antonin Artaud
Performances are on Thursday April 13th, Friday April 14th and Saturday April 15th.
The Tank NYC presents THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH directed by Ioli Andreadi. A theatrical tribute to the great, groundbreaking artist and thinker Antonin Artaud, written by the two prolific Greek playwrights Ioli Andreadi & Aris Asproulis and consisting of two new plays, the "Artaud / Van Gogh", starring Gene Gillette and the "Bone", starring Gerasimos Gennatas with the live music performance of George Palamiotis.
Both plays of THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH are presented, back-to-back, on Thursday April 13th, Friday April 14th and Saturday April 15th: "Artaud/Van Gogh" at 7pm (in English) and "Bone" at 8pm (with English surtitles).
THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH is presented in the Tank Theatre with the kind sponsorship of "The George & Victoria Karelia Foundation", the kind support of "The J. F. Costopoulos Foundation" and "The Michael Cacoyannis Foundation" and under the auspices of "The Consulate General of Greece in New York".