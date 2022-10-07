The Reading Series: In Concert Returns Next Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 07, 2022  

The Reading Series, a virtual play reading group created in January 2021, just announced their second live and in-person cabaret at Chelsea Table + Stage, The Reading Series: In Concert on November 6th at 7:00 PM.

This one-night-only concert will feature Amy Spanger, Nick Rehberger, Jennifer Noble, Nick Gaswirth, Lisa C. M. Lamothe, Tally Sessions, and Emily Koch. The evening will be directed and hosted by Alison Tanney with musical director Alexandra Crosby, Liam McGeary on drums, and will also feature performances from co-founders Erin Leddy and Kerrie Bond.

In addition to in-person tickets starting at $25, $20 live stream tickets are being made available to anyone who is unable to attend in person. Ticket proceeds will be going to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The Reading Series was created by Alison Tanney, Kerrie Bond, Erin Leddy, and Tim Realbuto in response to the pandemic. Since January 2021, the group has produced 12 virtual readings of published plays and new works, as well as one live concert, giving performers an opportunity to continue to share their art while raising money for such organizations as The Actors Fund and BC/EFA. You can find more information on The Reading Series at www.thereadingseries.org.


Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at www.chelseatableandstage.com. @chelseatableandstage

 





