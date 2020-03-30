The Paley Center For Media Announces New Weekly Offerings As Part Of Paley@Home

The Paley Center for Media today announced a new schedule of weekly offerings for its Paley@Home on YouTube channel, a curated collection of programming of acclaimed Paley Center events. These new programs will screen for free starting on Tuesday, March 31 on the Paley Center's YouTube channel, and each week will feature a new schedule of programs.

The upcoming schedule of programs include PaleyFest LA events with the casts and creative teams from black-ish and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a PaleyLive event with Schitt's Creek, and Lead, Invest, Inspire, a conversation from the Paley International Council Summit featuring ViacomCBS Chair Shari Redstone and LionTree Founder & CEO Aryeh Bourkoff.

Additionally, the Paley Center will also offer support to teachers and students guided by the Paley Center's education team.

"We're pleased to expand our Paley@Home on YouTube programs to feature entertaining and educational programs that are perfect for at-home viewing," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "And we're so proud to provide insightful content for teachers and students, spearheaded by our incredible Paley education team."

The Paley Center brings its unrivaled collection of A-list programs, featuring TV's biggest stars and most respected creators, in this fun, insightful, and educational expansion of Paley@Home on YouTube offerings. Each week, the Paley Center's YouTube channel will premiere exclusive and rare content that celebrates excellence in all genres of television, featuring categories with offerings for different audiences including:

Paley Presents (Tuesdays at 10:00 am EST): This series features programs with the cast and creators of some the most popular and critically acclaimed television shows currently on air.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel PaleyFest LA

Executive Producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well as stars and Primetime Emmy Award-winners Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, and the entire cast of this beloved and critically acclaimed comedy series, gather between the show's second and third seasons to discuss stand-up comedy and life, as well as share laugh-out-loud funny stories from behind the scenes of this hit series. Moderator Patton Oswalt adds his own personal affection for the show to this unforgettable event.

Paley Family Comedy Block (Wednesdays at 10:00 am EST): The Paley Center celebrates television's best loved comedies that the whole family can enjoy.

black-ish PaleyFest LA

This entertaining and emotional event with stars Anthony Anderson and Primetime Emmy Award-winner Tracee Ellis Ross, joined by the rest of the stellar cast and creator Kenya Barris, discuss the production and relevance of this award-winning series then in its second season. They explore how black-ish found a unique voice to stand out and reach television audiences.

The Paley Report (Thursdays at 10:00 am EST): Conversations with the most influential thought leaders include CEOs in media, tech, finance, and entertainment. This series features Paley Dialogues, Paley Next Big Thing programs, and discussions from the renowned Paley International Council Summit that deliver insightful and inspiring content to professionals who are working from home.

Lead, Invest, Inspire with Shari Redstone and Aryeh Bourkoff, Paley International Council Summit 2019

This insightful panel from The 2019 Paley International Council Summit features Shari Redstone, the Chair of ViacomCBS. Ms. Redstone discusses her philosophy on leadership and her strategy for ViacomCBS with Aryeh Bourkoff, the Founder & CEO of the differentiated global technology, media, and telecommunications investment and merchant banking firm LionTree LLC.

Paley Date Night (Fridays at 8:00 pm EST)

The Paley Center presents discussions featuring television shows that highlight love and relationships.

Schitt's Creek PaleyLive LA

As the wildly popular series draws to a close, the Paley Center will show this hilarious and touching look back with the show's cast and creators as they prepared for the show's second season to premiere. They reflect on how Eugene Levy and David Levy brought the show into existence, the fun they had making the first two seasons, and their shared interest in Pinterest.

The Paley Center's YouTube channel has thousands of clips with hundreds of stars from favorite TV shows that you can watch at any time, as well as curated playlists. You can subscribe to the Paley YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/paleycenter

On the education front, the Paley Center's education department will support teachers and students with a regularly scheduled newsletter featuring recommendations, best practices, and resources related to the study of media, and television that is accessible for remote education. The Paley Center's education team will also host a weekly Zoom room meetup for students who want to ask us questions related to media studies, or just talk about television shows they are watching. People can subscribe to the Paley Education Newsletter at http://paley.me/enews

