The New York Musical Festival and Sharp Women, LLC Presents OVERTURE THE MUSICAL

The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) and Sharp Women, LLC present Overture the Musical, a new story celebrating the extraordinary grass-roots efforts to save the Kansas City Philharmonic, with music and lyrics by Krista Eyler, book by Krista Eyler and Barbara Nichols. Ms. Nichols directs a cast of twelve, including Krista Eyler, Joel Morrison, Kay Noonan and Kipp Simmons with Whitney Armstrong, Erica Baruth, Jennifer Cannady, Stasha Case, JC Dresslaer, John Edmonds, Mark Murphy, and Rob Reeder. Five performances will be staged at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 West 42nd Street in New York City, from July 24-28, 2019.

It's 1953, and the symphonic sounds of the Kansas City Philharmonic are dimming as the iconic cultural institution fights for its existence. Amid this existential battle led by the grass-roots efforts of the determined Philharmonic staff, their own personal struggles ignite a crescendo of passions which has each of them fighting for their own survival. A poignant love story about saving something extraordinary and building something beautiful, this real-life story plucks at our heart-strings through legit voices and contemporary musical sounds.

Overture the Musical originated at the July 2018 Kansas City Fringe Festival as one of the festival's highest attended among its 80 productions. Overture had its first full production with an orchestra at The Arts Asylum (Kansas City, MO) in September 2018.

Overture the Musical is presented by the New York Musical Festival. Producer: Sharp Women, LLC; Choreographer: Valerie Martin; Music Director: Kevin Bogan; Costume Designer: Joanna Windler; Stage Manager: MacKenzie Sammons; General Manager: SL Theatricals;Public Relations: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

Tickets are: $29.50. For more information, visit NYMF.ORG.

The runtime is 90 minutes with one intermission.

Five performances will be staged on the following schedule: Wednesday, July 24th at 8:00 p.m.; Friday, July 26th at 5:00 p.m.; Friday, July 26th at 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, July 27th at 9:00 p.m.; Sunday, July 28th at 1:00 p.m.

The New York Musical Festival nurtures the creation, production, and public presentation of stylistically, thematically, and culturally diverse new musicals to ensure the future vitality of musical theater.

Now in its sixteenth year, the Festival is the premier musical theater event in the world. The preeminent site for launching new musicals and discovering new talent, the Festival provides an affordable platform for artists to mount professional productions that reach their peers, industry leaders, and musical theater fans. More than 100 Festival shows have gone on to productions on and Off-Broadway, in regional theaters in all 50 states, and in more than 24 countries worldwide. Festival alumni have received a wide array of awards including the Tony Award® and the Pulitzer Prize. In 2013, NYMF received a special Drama Desk Award in recognition of its work "creating and nurturing new musical theater, ensuring the future of this essential art form."

The 2019 New York Musical Festival will take place July 8 through August 4. For more information, please visit: www.nymf.org





