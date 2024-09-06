The New Victory Theater to Offer Walking Tours Beginning This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New walking tour experiences of the historic New Victory Theater will be offered through Broadway Up Close. The New Victory Theater is the oldest operating theater in New York. Since its construction in 1900, the theater’s stage has featured legendary showmen such as Oscar Hammerstein (i) and Harry Houdini before becoming New York City’s premiere theater for families and young audiences. Broadway Up Close will take visitors through decades of history on 42nd Street and share fascinating anecdotes, architectural oddities, and more for groups interested in learning the thrilling tale of what came before at the New Victory Theater.

From horses center stage to cows on the roof, from opera to burlesque, and from dynamite in the basement to magic on the roof, these theater walls are talking, and the stories are not to be believed! In addition to fun stories, guests on the tour will learn more about the crucial role of New 42, New Victory Theater’s parent organization, in the revitalization of 42nd Street in the 1980s and today. The theater’s founding was a cornerstone of efforts of New York State and New York City to renew the once-beloved theater district following decades of urban neglect. Utilizing rarely seen historic photos, paired with some outstanding stories, Broadway Up Close will make the New Victory Theater come alive as past and present blur before your eyes.

“Our organization has long been proud of the legacy of the New Victory Theater on New York’s historic 42nd Street,” said Russell Granet, President & CEO of New 42. “With this new partnership with Broadway Up Close, our doors will be opened to the public to share the history of our extraordinary theater and to commemorate its important place in the history of Times Square.”

“Tour-goers are in for a treat as we explore the nooks and crannies of this historic theater,” said Tim Dolan, Owner of Broadway Up Close. “The New Victory Theater perfectly encapsulates the rise and fall - and rise again - of America’s most famous block. And for 90 minutes, theater lovers will get a rare, up close interior glimpse of this Broadway-turned-Off-Broadway gem!”

Tours of the New Victory Theater will begin on September 13, with weekly tours on Tuesdays & Fridays at 2:00 PM and select Sundays at 11:00 AM (tour dates subject to change). A full schedule can be found HERE. Tours will last approximately 90 minutes and are recommended for children ages 7 and up.

Tickets are available for $56 for adults and $51 for children ages 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online through Broadway Up Close at https://www.broadwayupclose.com/newvictorytheaterupclose. Reservations are required.

