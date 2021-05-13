The New Group And NO Studios Announce 'Off Stage Talks' For WAITING FOR GODOT

The New Group in partnership with Nō Studios announces Off Stage Talks, a series of online panels and events to coincide with Waiting for Godot, currently streaming on-demand to June 30 at thenewgroup.org.

The Off Stage Talks digital events, free and open to the public, will stream LIVE on the Nō Studios website at nostudios.com/off-stage-talks. These online discussions are FREE, but reservations are suggested at nostudios.com/off-stage-talks.

The discussion series kicks off Friday, May 21 at 7:00PM ET with "Performing Beckett on Screen," featuring John Leguizamo and Tarik Trotter, who star in The New Group Off Stage's new version of Waiting for Godot, in conversation with director Scott Elliott and associate director Monet about their experience working on this classic play in a bold & challenging hybrid medium. They will be joined by first-time young actor and fellow cast member Drake Bradshaw. Actor and Emmy-winning contributor to CBS Sunday Morning Nancy Giles hosts.

The series continues Wednesday, May 26 at 7:00PM ET with "Filming Remotely," offering a revealing behind-the-scenes glimpse at the process of making the film during the pandemic. This discussion will feature candid perspectives from the Waiting for Godot team, including Emmy and Tony Award-winning production designer Derek McLane, Emmy-nominated Director of Photography Kramer Morgenthau, Associate Director Monet, Costume Designer Qween Jean and Israeli Film Academy Award-nominated Editor Yonatan Weinstein. Hosted by Nancy Giles.

In early June, with date to be announced, The New Group will partner with the Broadway Wine Club for a virtual wine tasting and discussion with sommelier and Broadway actress Kate Rockwell and members of the Waiting for Godot team. The Broadway Wine Club is also offering a special VIP package: 72 hour (3 day) access to Waiting for Godot paired with two one-of-a-kind wines: Waiting for Pinot, and The New Grape. Additional information can be found at bit.ly/NewGroupGodotWine.

The Off Stage Talks will culminate with the return of the popular New Group Now panel planned for June. New Group Now is a series of public forums which locate New Group shows within the larger context of American and/or global society. Bringing together artists and thinkers across disciplines, the series asks vital questions at the center of New Group shows and of our present culture.

Further details on all these events will be available at thenewgroup.org or by following @thenewgroupnyc.

Waiting for Godot, which began streaming May 6, marks the debut project from The New Group Off Stage, a new venture from Off-Broadway's The New Group in association with John Ridley's Nō Studios and Frank Marshall, creating theatrical expressions in different media.

Written by Samuel Beckett and directed by Scott Elliott, Waiting for Godot features Ethan Hawke (Vladimir), John Leguizamo (Estragon), Wallace Shawn (Lucky), Tarik Trotter (Pozzo) and Drake Bradshaw (Boy). Available to stream on-demand for until June 30 at thenewgroup.org.

Beckett's revolutionary vision of perpetual uncertainty, anxiety and loneliness is refracted through our current moment of perpetual uncertainty, anxiety and loneliness. The New Group Off Stage's Waiting for Godot is an experimental exploration of a storied play that combines theatrical invention with innovative filmmaking delivered by an all-star cast.

Waiting for Godot is produced by The New Group Off Stage in association with John Ridley's Nō Studios and Frank Marshall. Co-Produced by MiLa Media (Ohad Ashkenazi and Phil Newsom, producers). Production Designer: Derek McLane. Costume Designer: Qween Jean. Sound Designer: Justin Ellington. Director of Photography: Kramer Morgenthau. Editor: Yonatan Weinstein. Associate Director: Monet.

On demand viewing of Waiting for Godot can be purchased at thenewgroup.org. Tickets are $19.99 for a 72 hour (3 day) rental or $24.99 for a 7 day rental, commencing at time of purchase. Audiences may also choose to purchase the $99 Off Stage Access Pass for unlimited, viewing through its release, plus access to upcoming Off Stage projects through 2021.